Revealed: The Wrexham player not allowed in casinos or nightclubs during four-day Las Vegas promotion party - with co-owner Rob McElhenney forced to play ‘daddy’

Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney was forced to play 'daddy' during their four-day Las Vegas trip as one of the players was not allowed in casinos.

Wrexham earned promotion to EFL

Celebrated their success in Las Vegas

One player couldn't enjoy the casinos and nightclubs

WHAT HAPPENED? The Welsh side flew to Las Vegas to celebrate their promotion to the Football League for the first time in 15 years after winning the National League title. The owners Ryan Reynolds and McElhenney made sure that the players were treated to a luxury four-day trip for their hard work throughout the season. In the course of their visit, they went to some of the most popular places in the city, including the Bellagio, MGM Grand and the Hakkasan nightclub.

However, defender Max Cleworth was not allowed to go to the casinos and nightclubs as the 20-year-old has not of age to drink or gamble in the United States. However, McElhenney ensured that the player was not alone and had plenty of other activities to do.

WHAT THEY SAID: “I did not gamble with any of the gentlemen. When they went into a casino, mummy and daddy (Rob and his wife, Kaitlin Olsen) took their leave," he told Fearless in Devotion podcast.

Reynolds chipped in by saying, "Wasn't it Max Cleworth who wasn't old enough to enjoy the best bits of Vegas?”

McElhenney then replied: “Yeah sometimes he wasn't allowed into places and some of the guys would stay with him and they'd find other things to do.”

Reynolds soon added, "He entered Vegas a boy, and he left a man.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Wrexham have already started to plan for next season, and the Hollywood-owned club announced their retain list for the 2022-23 season on Monday, with just shy of a dozen players being moved on. Interestingly, goalkeeper Ben Foster was not included in the list as he is yet to decide whether he will commit to another year, with striker Paul Mullin already extending his contract by another year.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? It is set to be a busy summer for Wrexham as they are looking to overhaul their squad before their next campaign in the Football League.