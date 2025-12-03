How to get FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final tickets: Stadiums, prices, information & more

We’re expecting some more edge-of-your-seat last-8 showdowns at FIFA World Cup 2026 in North America this summer, with the quarter-finals bringing some of the best matches of the whole tournament.

The four matches, which kick off the knockout stage of the tournament, take place between July 9-11 in Boston, Los Angeles, Miami, and Kansas City.

Tickets are now available for all four match-ups, so don’t hang about. It might prove wise to try and get your hands on them now, before the stampede begins in earnest and they are all gone.

GOAL has all the vital ticket information you need for the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-finals in July, including how much they will cost and how you can guarantee yourself a seat at one of the standout footballing occasions of the year.

When are the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-finals?

Date Match Location Tickets Thursday, July 9 TBC vs TBC Gillette Stadium (Boston) Tickets Friday, July 10 TBC vs TBC SoFi Stadium (Los Angeles) Tickets Saturday, July 11 TBC vs TBC Hard Rock Stadium (Miami) Tickets Saturday, July 11 TBC vs TBC Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City) Tickets

How to buy FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final tickets

Football fans have a number of opportunities to purchase World Cup 2026 tickets via the ticket portal on the FIFA site between now and next summer.

The various sales phases, shown below, differ in terms of purchasing processes, payment methods, and ticket products.

Visa Presale Draw

The Visa Presale Draw was considered the first opportunity to purchase World Cup 2026 tickets and ran from September 10-19. It was only open to those fans who had qualifying Visa cards.

Early Ticket Draw

The entry period for the second phase Early Ticket Draw took place between October 27-31. Like the first phase, it involved an application process followed by a randomized selection.

Successful applicants received a designated time slot to purchase tickets, which commenced on November 17.

Shortly before then, there was a prioritized slot (November 12-15) for residents of the three host nations (the United States, Canada, and Mexico), which allowed them early access to buy tickets.

Random Selection Draw

Following the FIFA World Cup 2026 draw on December 5, the next phase of ticket sales commences. During this phase, fans will be able to submit further applications.

Last-Minute Sales Phase

Closer to the tournament (Spring 2026), fans will be able to purchase any remaining tickets on a first-come, first-served basis.

FIFA hasn’t said how many tickets will be released, but you can expect limited availability and quick sellouts.

To purchase tickets, you must visit the official FIFA ticketing portal and register for an account. You can then log in to your FIFA account and check out ticket availability.

Nearer the time, and if tickets sell out (which they are likely to), fans can also take to the secondary marketplace on websites like StubHub, where fan-to-fan resale will be available with fluctuating prices.

What to expect from the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-finals?

There were some memorable quarter-final ties during the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Fancied sides, Brazil and Portugal, were both ousted in stunning fashion by Croatia and Morocco, respectively.

France progressed after a titanic tussle with England, and in the infamous 'Battle of Lusail', where a World Cup record 18 yellow cards and one red card were issued, Argentina needed extra-time to see off a dogged and determined Dutch side.

All the high-profile sides, Spain, England, France, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as the host nations, will be hopeful of successfully making it through the group stage, but plenty of others competing will fancy their chances of reaching the quarter-finals too.

Despite soccer's relative lack of popularity in the United States thirty years ago, USA 1994 proved to be the most one of the most successful World Cups ever, breaking average match and overall attendance records.

If that was immense, the FIFA World Cup 2026 is going to be even bigger and better. It’s set to be a once-in-a-lifetime footballing experience, and you could be there.

Can you get FIFA World Cup 2026 resale tickets?

If you are looking for an official and secure way to resell/exchange your FIFA World Cup 26 tickets, the FIFA Resale/Exchange Marketplace is the official channel for doing so. The Marketplace opened on October 2 and can be accessed via FIFA.com/tickets.

The FIFA Resale Marketplace is available to Canadian, American and international residents, while the FIFA Exchange Marketplace (Mercado de Intercambio de la FIFA) is intended for residents of Mexico.

One key point for resale buyers: availability can be very limited, and tickets may appear sporadically. Fans hoping to secure resale tickets should check the platform frequently, act quickly when tickets appear, and have payment details ready in advance.

It's also worth checking out secondary marketplaces, such as StubHub, if you're looking for FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets. Prices on secondary platforms are subject to availability and demand.

How much are FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final tickets?

Ticket prices for the World Cup 2026 vary by seating category as follows:

Category 1: The most expensive, located in the lower seating tier.

The most expensive, located in the lower seating tier. Category 2: Spans both upper and lower tiers outside Category 1 areas.

Spans both upper and lower tiers outside Category 1 areas. Category 3: Mainly in the upper tier, beyond Categories 1 and 2.

Mainly in the upper tier, beyond Categories 1 and 2. Category 4: The most affordable, located in the upper tier outside the other categories.

Prices will fluctuate throughout the various ticket releases/sales phases, but seats for the four quarter-finals originally ranged from $275-$1690, depending on the venue, as shown below:

Venue Tickets SoFi Stadium (Los Angeles) $410 - $1690 Hard Rock Stadium (Miami) $295 - $1690 Gillette Stadium (Boston) $275 - $1125 Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City) $275 - $1125

On secondary sites such as StubHub, fans can secure FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final tickets from $658 upwards.

What are the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final venues?