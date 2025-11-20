This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Lionel Messi (R) holds the FIFA World Cup Trophy following the trophy ceremony after Argentina won the Qatar 2022 World Cup Getty Images
How to get FIFA World Cup 2026 Final tickets: MetLife Stadium prices, information & more

It’s set to be a jaw-dropping finish to the World Cup 2026 party and you could be there

Who can forget the FIFA World Cup 2022 Final? Definitely not the lucky 88,966 fans who crammed into the Lusail Stadium in Qatar. Those who are booking tickets to the World Cup 2026 Final in New Jersey on July 19, will be hoping for another edge-of-your-seat curtain-closer.

The biggest sporting event in the world is returning to North America for the first time since the United States staged the tournament back in 1994. A South American nation reigned supreme then, too, though it was Brazil who took the honours on that occasion. 

There hasn’t been a bigger attendance at a World Cup Final since 1994. Although Canada and Mexico are co-hosting with the United States this time around, the showpiece event, the final, will take place at the impressive MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. 

Demand will obviously be stratospheric, but you shouldn’t give up hope just yet. Let GOAL take you through all the latest World Cup 2026 ticket information, including how to get your hands on a Final ticket, how much it will cost, and much, much more.

When is the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final?

DateMatchLocationTickets
Sunday, July 19Final: TBC vs TBCMetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, United States Tickets

How to buy FIFA World Cup 2026 Final tickets

Supporters have many opportunities to purchase World Cup 2026 final tickets via the ticket portal on the FIFA site, between now and the big day next July. 

The various sales phases, shown below, differ in terms of purchasing processes, payment methods, and ticket products.

Visa Presale Draw

This was considered the first opportunity to purchase World Cup 2026 tickets and ran from September 10-19. It was only open to those fans who had qualifying Visa cards.

Early Ticket Draw

The entry period for the second phase took place between October 27-31. Like the first phase, it involved an application process followed by a randomized selection. 

Successful applicants received a designated time slot to purchase tickets, which commenced on November 17

Shortly before then, there was a prioritized slot (November 12-15) for residents of the three host nations (the United States, Canada, and Mexico), which allowed them early access to buy tickets.

Random Selection Draw

Following the FIFA World Cup 2026 draw on December 5, the next phase of ticket sales commences. During this phase, fans will be able to submit further applications.

Last-Minute Sales Phase

Closer to the tournament (Spring 2026), fans will be able to purchase any remaining tickets on a first-come, first-served basis. 

FIFA hasn’t said how many tickets will be released, but you can expect limited availability and quick sellouts.

To purchase tickets, you must visit the official FIFA ticketing portal and register for an account. You can then log in to your FIFA account and check out ticket availability.

Can you get FIFA World Cup 2026 Final resale tickets?

If you are looking for an official and secure way to resell/exchange your FIFA World Cup 26 tickets, the FIFA Resale/Exchange Marketplace is the official channel for doing so. The Marketplace opened on October 2 and be accessed via FIFA.com/tickets.

The FIFA Resale Marketplace is available to Canadian, American and international residents, while the FIFA Exchange Marketplace (Mercado de Intercambio de la FIFA) is intended for residents of Mexico.

One key point for resale buyers: availability can be very limited, and tickets may appear sporadically. Fans hoping to secure resale tickets should check the platform frequently, act quickly when tickets appear, and have payment details ready in advance.

Secondary marketplaces such as StubHub, will also have World Cup 2026 final ticket availability. Ticket prices on secondary platforms are subject to availability and demand.

How much are FIFA World Cup 2026 Final tickets?

FIFA previously announced that with dynamic pricing in place, tickets may rise to as high as $6,730 for the Final. 

Prices are likely to fluctuate throughout the various ticket releases/sales phases though and estimates for the MetLife Stadium showdown may range from $2,030 - $7,875.

Ticket prices for the World Cup 2026 Final vary by seating category as follows:

  • Category 1: The most expensive, located in the lower seating tier.
  • Category 2: Spans both upper and lower tiers outside Category 1 areas.
  • Category 3: Mainly in the upper tier, beyond Categories 1 and 2.
  • Category 4: The most affordable, located in the upper tier outside the other categories.

On secondary sites such as StubHub, fans can secure FIFA World Cup 2026 match tickets from $5,605 upwards.

Where is the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final held?

MetLife Stadium is a multi-purpose venue at the Meadowlands Sports Complex in East Rutherford, New Jersey, which is 5 miles west of New York City. 

The stadium opened in 2010, replacing Giants Stadium, and serves as the regular home for the New York Giants and New York Jets of NFL fame.

MetLife Stadium is well versed in hosting football/soccer matches, having staged games during various tournaments in the past, including the CONCACAF Gold Cup (2011 & 2015) and Copa America (2024). 

It prepared for staging the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final, by holding the FIFA Club World Cup Final earlier this year, with Chelsea taking on Paris Saint-Germain in front of a crowd of 81,118.

Frequently asked questions

The World Cup 2026 finals draw will take place at 12pm ET on Friday, December 5 at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.

The 48 teams will be divided into four pots of 12. Pot 1 will consist of the three hosts and the top nine teams in the FIFA World Rankings not including the hosts. Pots 2, 3, and 4 will consist of the remaining teams according to the world rankings. The 12 groups will randomly be formed by selecting one team from each of the four pots. Two teams from the same confederation cannot be placed into the same group, with the exception of UEFA teams, where up to two teams can be in the same group.

The three host nations have been pre-allocated to three groups for scheduling purposes. Mexico has been placed in Group A and will play the opening match of the tournament on June 11. Canada and the United States have been placed in Groups B and D, respectively. They will play the third and fourth matches of the tournament, which both take place on June 12.

The four winners of the UEFA playoffs and the two winners of the inter-confederation playoffs will not be known at the time of the draw, as these matches are scheduled to take place in March 2026.

Securing seats at FIFA World Cup matches can be difficult with millions of fans desperate to get their hands on tickets. This is where FIFA’s Right-To-Buy (RTB) option can come in handy. An RTB is an official FIFA allocation for FIFA Collect users that secures them an opportunity to purchase a ticket to a FIFA World Cup 26 match.

Think of an RTB token as a paid reservation. You’re not buying the ticket itself. You’re buying the right to buy that ticket at full price during a dedicated window, meaning no lottery, no virtual queues, no guessing games. If you hold an RTB token and act within your purchase window, you’re guaranteed to get tickets.

Users enter FIFA Collect (collect.fifa.com) and buy packs of collectibles with RTB opportunities included. RTB owners have been able to pay and receive their FIFA World Cup 26 tickets during the Conversion Window which opened on November 13.

FIFA will be using dynamic pricing during World Cup 2026 ticket sales. Dynamic pricing is a system where ticket prices are adjusted in real-time based on supply and demand, similar to airline or hotel pricing. It means seats will tend to vary in price match-to-match. The goal of dynamic pricing is to give fans fair and safe access to tickets, that are as close to market value as possible.

As the system is based on demand, the price of tickets does not always increase. We saw this with the FIFA Club World Cup earlier this year, where tickets for some of the knockout games, including the semi-final between Chelsea and Fluminense, were available from as low as $13.

