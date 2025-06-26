Euro 2025 mascot: Meet 'Maddli', the iconic face of the Women's European Championship

Meet Maddli: The Iconic Mascot of Euro 2025 Women's Championship.

UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 is set to captivate football fans around the globe, and leading the charge is its vibrant and loveable mascot — Maddli.

Unveiled as the official face of the tournament, Maddli brings spirit, fun, and a strong connection to Swiss heritage, serving as a playful ambassador for the competition hosted in Switzerland.

But there’s more to Maddli than just a charming smile — she carries a deeper meaning that ties into the tournament’s identity and Switzerland’s culture.

Who is Maddli?

Maddli is a lovable Saint Bernard puppy, a nod to one of Switzerland’s most iconic and beloved dog breeds, famed for their bravery, rescue work in the Alps, and gentle spirit. But Maddli is more than just cute and cuddly, she’s a symbol of unity, courage, and joy, perfectly embodying the theme of this year’s tournament: The Summit of Emotions.

Her name is inspired by Madeleine Boll, the first-ever licensed female footballer in Switzerland, honoring a pioneer of the women’s game and connecting past with present. Dressed in a vibrant UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 jersey, proudly wearing the number 25, Maddli is always ready to lead fans on an emotional adventure.

Maddli made her official debut in 2024, surprising children and commuters at Cornavin railway station in Geneva, capturing hearts with her playful charm and infectious energy. From there, she set off on a symbolic journey to Zurich, where she was formally introduced to fans at the Switzerland vs Germany friendly at Stadion Letzigrund, one of the host venues for Euro 2025.

What is the inspiration behind Maddli?

Maddli's design and personality are deeply rooted in Swiss culture and values. The Saint Bernard breed, native to the Alps, is known for heroism and loyalty, traits that mirror the mascot’s mission to inspire courage, kindness, and inclusivity throughout the tournament.

Always curious and full of life, Maddli enjoys exploring new places, learning new skills, and encouraging others to embrace football. Her goal? To remind fans of all ages that football is for everyone, and that everyone has a place in the game.

What role will Maddli play?

As the tournament’s official mascot, Maddli will feature in:

Fan zones across all host cities

Opening and closing ceremonies

Merchandise and collectibles

Social media campaigns and UEFA Kids’ initiatives

Maddli will also appear at grassroots events to inspire young girls to take up football, acting as a role model for the next generation of players and supporters.

Who are the previous Women's Euro mascots?

While mascots have long been a staple in men’s tournaments, UEFA Women’s competitions began prominently embracing mascots in recent years. Here’s a look back at some of the previous icons:

2022 – Kai: A sporty and adventurous lioness representing England, symbolizing strength and determination. She played a big role in community engagement and matchday excitement.

2017 – Kicky: A stylish, football-loving character who brought flair to the Netherlands’ successful hosting of Euro 2017.

Each mascot has reflected the host nation's culture and the evolving energy of the women's game. Maddli continues this legacy with a fresh and distinctly Swiss identity.

Maddli isn’t just a mascot — she’s the friendly, relatable face of Women’s Euro 2025, bridging the tournament’s competitive spirit with the warmth of community, culture, and youth empowerment. Whether you meet her at a match, spot her on merchandise, or see her dancing in a fan zone, Maddli is sure to become an iconic symbol of a historic summer for women’s football in Europe.

