Decision time for Wilfried Zaha! Crystal Palace star holds talks with Steven Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq over £16m-per-season contract with Napoli, PSG and Lazio also in contact

Wilfried Zaha has held talks with the Steven Gerrard-managed Al-Ettifaq over a possible move to Saudi Arabia this summer.

Zaha in talks with Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq

Wants higher salary from the Saudi club

PSG, Napoli and other European sides interested

WHAT HAPPENED? The Saudi Pro League side, who recently appointed Steven Gerrard as their manager, have reportedly submitted a written offer to Zaha which will see the player earning £16 million a season ($20m), according to the Daily Mail.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The report also states that the player's representatives asked to increase the amount by £7.5m ($9.6m) which has been rejected by the club. A source close to the development told Daily Mail:"There is not a bottomless pit of money and we will not be held to ransom."

AND WHAT'S MORE: The Ivory Coast international is currently a free agent after his contract with Crystal Palace expired on July 1 after he refused to sign a new deal worth £200,000-per-week. Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr had reportedly contacted Zaha over a possible move but they backed out due to his high wage demands.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Ettifaq Twitter

(C)GettyImages

WHAT NEXT? Other than offers from Saudi clubs, Paris Saint-Germain, Atletico Madrid, Napoli, Lazio and Fenerbahce have also enquired about the player but none of the clubs will offer the amount that the Saudi Pro League sides are proposing.