Wijnaldum wants even more from 'amazing' Salah after seeing Liverpool forward hit 25-goal mark

The Reds continue to lean heavily on their Egyptian forward, with a prolific presence maintaining his standards during a collective dip at Anfield

Mohamed Salah has reached the 25-goal mark this season, but Georginio Wijnaldum hopes an “amazing” Liverpool team-mate still has plenty left in the tank for the remainder of the campaign.

The prolific Egyptian frontman was back on target in the Reds’ latest outing, as they booked a place in the quarter-finals of the Champions League with a second 2-0 win over RB Leipzig.

Salah has been able to maintain his remarkable standards during a testing campaign for the team at Anfield, with Wijnaldum among those happy to sing the praises of a talismanic figure.

What has been said?

Wijnaldum told Liverpool’s official website of Salah’s stunning record: “Yes, it is [pretty amazing].

“We hope that he can continue doing that because that will make it easier for us to win games.

“[It's] amazing what he is doing. He is always searching for a goal, always searching to come into positions to score a goal.

“Yeah, 25 is a good number – hopefully he can continue scoring goals.”

How many goals has Salah scored for Liverpool?

With another effort added to his tally against Leipzig, Salah is now up to 119 goals for Liverpool through 191 appearances.

He already has two Premier League Golden Boots to his name and is leading the way in 2020-21 as he chases down a notable treble of prestigious prizes.

Salah’s return for the Reds this season, in what has been a testing campaign for Jurgen Klopp’s side, has already bettered that from 2019-20 when he finished the campaign as a title winner.

The bigger picture

Liverpool will continue to lean heavily on Salah as they seek to salvage a season that has threatened to implode.

A top-four finish and European glory is still there to be shot at, with signs of life shown against Leipzig that suggest the tide can be turned in the final third after becoming stuck in a serious slump that has delivered six successive defeats at Anfield.

Dutch midfielder Wijnaldum added: “We spoke about it in the team that the last couple of games it was really difficult for us because we didn't create chances, so it makes it automatically difficult to score goals.

“But we knew if we just worked hard and analysed the game well and just give everything, the chances will come.

“This season, unfortunately, we're in a position and a situation where we don't score every chance we have. It [creating chances] gives you a really good feeling; sometimes also you're disappointed because you don't score the chances you get. But that we create chances again is a good thing.”

Liverpool, who have slipped to eighth in the Premier League table, will be back in action on Monday when they take in a trip to Wolves.

