Why was Thomas Tuchel sacked by Chelsea? Email from ex-wife shines light on reasons Champions League winner was axed

The reasons for Thomas Tuchel’s sacking at Chelsea have been revealed in an email from the German manager’s ex-wife, according to a report.

Led Blues to major silverware

Relieved of his duties in September 2022

Has been out of work ever since

WHAT HAPPENED? The 49-year-old was relieved of his duties at Stamford Bridge in September 2022 despite having previously overseen Champions League, UEFA Super Club and FIFA Club World Cup triumphs – while also guiding the Blues to two FA Cup finals.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: News of his departure came as a shock at the time, with Chelsea’s new ownership group – led by Todd Boehly – said to have taken action following a breakdown in professional working relationships. However, German newspaper Bild has claimed that Tuchel’s former partner – Sissi – revealed in an email, which formed part of a hearing at Munich’s district court following the breakdown in their marriage, that there were other reasons for his contract in west London being torn up.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Sissi – a former journalist for Suddeutsche Zeitung - is alleged to have stated that “players lost respect” for Tuchel amid a poor run of results, and that a number of other mysterious “off-field reasons” were cited for a parting of ways.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Tuchel won 60 of his 100 games in charge of Chelsea – including the 2021 Champions League final against Manchester City – and has remained out of work since bidding farewell to Stamford Bridge. There has been talk of him being lined up for a return to Paris Saint-Germain, while he has also been linked with a return to England at Tottenham as Antonio Conte’s contract in north London runs down.