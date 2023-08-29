Explained: Why Jordi Alba has decided to retire from Spain duty following Inter Miami transfer

Jordi Alba's move stateside with Inter Miami has ultimately resulted in the defender calling time on his international career.

WHAT HAPPENED? According to a recent report from Marca, Alba has accepted that moving to MLS means he is now happy to end his international endeavors with Spain, due to the differences in scheduling compared to playing in Europe. It is also even more difficult due to the travel demands placed upon the 34-year-old.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Although a sad reality and a decision he has now communicated to the Spanish Football Federation, the former Barcelona man can bow out having won both the European Championship in 2012 and the UEFA Nations League this year with his country. Alba won a total of 93 caps for Spain, scoring 10 goals.

WHAT NEXT FOR JORDI ALBA?: With the MLS regular season underway once again following the completion of the inaugural Leagues Cup, The Herons return to action Wednesday evening when they host Nashville SC.