Why do Real Madrid wear white? La Liga giants' kit colour history explained

GOAL has what you need to know about why Los Blancos wear white as their signature colours

Real Madrid are synonymous with their classic all-white home kit that they have worn for decades.

Just as Barcelona are known for their signature blue-and-red striped shirts and nicknamed the 'Blaugrana', Real Madrid's iconic all-white get-up have them known as 'Los Blancos'.

So why do Real Madrid wear all white? GOAL takes a look.

Why do Real Madrid wear white?

Real Madrid's all-white get-up was actually inspired by London side Corinthians FC.

While the all-white strip has been Real Madrid's trademark look throughout their long and decorated club history, there was one season where the Madrid side did not, in fact, have both their shirt and shorts be white.

In 1925, former Real Madrid players Patricio Escobal and Felix Quesada were inspired by London's Corinthian FC side during their travels in England.

Corinthian were known for their famous kits with black shorts, synonymous with their legacy for elegance and fair sportsmanship. In a view to emulate the Corinthians, Real Madrid introduced black shirts to their previous all-white get-up, but this change only lasted one year.

The season they wore the black shirts, they were eliminated from the cup by Barcelona in a humiliating 5-1 loss in Madrid and a 2-0 defeat away.

Former President Pedro Parages then stated that the club were to return to the all-white number, stating that any deviation to the norm would be a bad omen.

Real Madrid have been playing in their traditional all-white kit ever since.

Why are Real Madrid called Los Blancos?

Real Madrid are called "Los Blancos" because of their all-white kits.

"Blancos" means "whites" in Spanish, so in Spanish, they are referred to as "The Whites".

