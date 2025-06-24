Why angry Lionel Messi stormed off after Inter Miami secured FIFA Club World Cup last-16 spot with Argentine GOAT left shaking his head

Lionel Messi stormed off at the end of Inter Miami’s 2-2 draw with Palmeiras, despite that result securing a spot in the FIFA Club World Cup last-16.

WHAT HAPPENED?

The Herons headed into a meeting with Brazilian opposition knowing that a point would be enough to see them progress and reach the knockout stages of a major event in the United States.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Goals from Tadeo Allende and Luis Suarez appeared to have Inter Miami easing through, but a late wobble saw Javier Mascherano’s side concede twice in the space of seven minutes to set up a nervy finish.

DID YOU KNOW?

Messi is, as an eight-time Ballon d’Or winner and the most decorated player of all-time, a man that sets the highest of standards for himself and those around him. He looked less than impressed at seeing Inter Miami make life more difficult than it needed to be.

TELL ME MORE

After swapping shirts at the final whistle, the Argentine GOAT stood staring into space with hands on hips before beating a hasty retreat towards the dressing room shaking his head. Experienced commentator Moises Linares said of that emotional departure from centre stage: “Messi walks out angry for what seems to be not being able to secure the win.”

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI?

Inter Miami’s failure to see a game out that they were in complete control of means they missed out on top spot in Group A. As a result, they have now been handed the toughest of tests in the last-16 as they prepare to meet Messi’s former employers and current holders of the UEFA Champions League crown, Paris Saint-Germain.