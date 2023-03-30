If you were Daniel Levy, who would you pick to replace Antonio Conte as Tottenham manager?

Spurs are looking for a new permanent manager after their decision to sack Antonio Conte - let us know who you think is the right man to take over

Tottenham are on the lookout for a new permanent manager after deciding to sack Antonio Conte on March 26. Julian Nagelsmann is being widely tipped take over after his acrimonious exit from Bayern Munich, while Mauricio Pochettino, who is also out of work, remains a fan favourite.

So if you were Daniel Levy, who would you turn to take charge? Vote in our poll and let us know in the comments! 👇

Who should replace Antonio Conte as the next Tottenham manager?

  • 33%Julian Nagelsmann
  • 36%Mauricio Pochettino
  • 0%Cristian Stellini
  • 21%Luis Enrique
  • 9%Someone else
