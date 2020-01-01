Who are the best defenders on FIFA 20?

Virgil van Dijk has been named the highest-rated defender on FIFA 20 after his hugely impressive year with Liverpool

Which centre-back or full-back should you sign to complete your team?

Goal has rounded up the highest-rated defenders on the game, and you can see the full ranked list here.

FIFA 20: Top-rated defenders

Player Team Nation Position Rating Virgil van Dijk Liverpool Netherlands CB 90 Giorgio Chiellini Piemonte Calcio Italy CB 89 Kalidou Koulibaly Napoli Senegal CB 89 Sergio Ramos Real Madrid Spain CB 89 Diego Godin Inter Uruguay CB 88 Gerard Pique Barcelona Spain CB 88 Jordi Alba Barcelona Spain LB 87 Toby Alderweireld Spurs Belgium CB 87 Mats Hummels Borussia Dortmund Germany CB 87 Aymeric Laporte Man City France CB 87 Thiago Silva PSG Brazil CB 87 Jan Vertonghen Spurs Belgium CB 87 Leonardo Bonucci Piemonte Calcio Italy CB 86 Joshua Kimmich Bayern Munich Germany RB 86 Marquinhos PSG Brazil CB 86 Milan Skriniar Inter Slovakia CB 86 Samuel Umtiti Barcelona France CB 86 David Alaba Bayern Munich Austria LB 85 Alex Sandro Piemonte Calcio Brazil LB 85 Dani Carvajal Real Madrid Spain RB 85 Matthijs de Ligt Piemonte Calcio Netherlands CB 85 Jose Maria Gimenez Atletico Madrid Uruguay CB 85 Kostas Manolas Napoli Greece CB 85 Marcelo Real Madrid Brazil LB 85 Andrew Robertson Liverpool Scotland LB 85 Niklas Sule Bayern Munich Germany CB 85 Raphael Varane Real Madrid France CB 85

Liverpool and Netherlands centre-back ace Virgil van Dijk has topped the list of the highest-rated FIFA 20 defenders with an overall score of 90, landing himself at number nine in the complete list.

Van Dijk's high rating comes at no surprise after a season in which he guided Liverpool to a sixth Champions League trophy and second place in the Premier League. He picked up the UEFA Men's Player of the Year award and was chosen as the PFA Player of the Year, and remains a favourite to win the Ballon d'Or ahead of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Giorgio Chiellini, who has been registered as a Piemonte Calcio defender due to Konami's exclusive naming rights deal with Juventus, follows close behind at 89, retaining his rating from last year. He is joined by fellow Serie A stopper Kalidou Koulibaly as well as Sergio Ramos, also on 89.

Diego Godin, who just completed a fresh move to Inter from Atletico Madrid is on 88 along with Barcelona defender Gerard Pique. The Spain international got a ratings boost after his overall score of 87 last year.

Tottenham duo Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen are close behind with an 87 rating, alongside Mats Hummels, Jordi Alba, Aymeric Laporte and Thiago Silva. Both Spurs defenders and Alba retained their score, while Laporte got an increase and Hummels got a slight downgrade from 89.

The likes of Samuel Umtiti, Milan Skriniar, Leonardo Bonucci, Joshua Kimmich and Marquinhos are all on an 86 rating.

Liverpool's Andy Robertson has enjoyed a boost from his previous rating of 83 to 85 thanks to Liverpool's European glory, and joins Real Madrid mainstay Raphael Varane and new Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt, whose Ajax side suffered Champions League semi-final heartbreak after losing to Tottenham in the dying seconds of the game.

Bayern's David Alaba, Piemonte Calcio's Axel Sandro and Jose Maria Gimenez round off the rest of the highest-rated defenders, along with Niklas Sule, Jose Maria Gimenez, Kostas Manolas and Marcelo.