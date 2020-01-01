Who are the best attackers on FIFA 20?

Lionel Messi has pipped Cristiano Ronaldo to the top of the FIFA 20 rankings, with Neymar close behind

Ratings for FIFA 20 were released on September 9, 2019 with Lionel Messi being revealed as the highest-rated player in the game – beating long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

To give you an idea of the best attacking players in the game, Goal has rounded up the highest-rated forwards, and you can see the full ranked list here.

FIFA 20: Top-rated forwards

Player Team Nation Position Rating Lionel Messi Barcelona Argentina RW 94 Cristiano Ronaldo Piemonte Calcio Portugal ST 93 Neymar PSG Brazil LW 92 Eden Hazard Real Madrid Belgium LW 91 Mohamed Salah Liverpool Egypt RW 90 Sergio Aguero Man City Argentina ST 89 Antoine Griezmann Barcelona France CF 89 Harry Kane Spurs England ST 89 Robert Lewandowski Bayern Munich Poland ST 89 Kylian Mbappe PSG France ST 89 Luis Suarez Barcelona Uruguay ST 89 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Arsenal Gabon ST 88 Edinson Cavani PSG Uruguay ST 88 Sadio Mane Liverpool Senegal LW 88 Raheem Sterling Man City England RW 88 Karim Benzema Real Madrid France CF 87 Bernardo Silva Man City Portugal RW 87 Lorenzo Insigne Napoli Italy CF 87 Dries Mertens Napoli Belgium CF 87 Son Heung-min Spurs South Korea CF 87 Philippe Coutinho Bayern Munich Brazil LW 86 Angel Di Maria PSG Argentina RW 86 Ciro Immobile Lazio Italy ST 86 Alexandre Lacazette Arsenal France ST 86 Roberto Firmino Liverpool Brazil CF 86 Leroy Sane Man City Germany LW 86 Zlatan Ibrahimovic LA Galaxy Sweden ST 85 Mauro Icardi PSG Argentina ST 85 Romelu Lukaku Inter Belgium ST 85

Argentina and Barcelona superstar Messi was named the best footballer in the world in FIFA 20 with his 94 rating that beats Ronaldo, who was given a score of 93. In the last edition, the two were given the same rating of 94, so the Portugal international's overall rating has been downgraded to 93 – though he still comes out top in pace and shooting.

Ronaldo won't be competing with Juventus in the new edition of FIFA, however, due to an exclusive naming rights deal the Serie A giants have with Konami – so he is instead registered with Piemonte Calcio.

Neymar has been given 92 rating for the fourth year in a row, trailing behind Messi and Ronaldo once again. New Real Madrid arrival Eden Hazard is fourth with a rating of 91, besting Liverpool and Egypt forward Mohamed Salah, who has risen up the ranks to 90 following his Champions League victory with the Reds.

Premier League stars Sergio Aguero – who scooped up the domestic treble with Manchester City – and Harry Kane (who is the highest-rated English player) retain their 89 rating. They join Antoine Griezmann, Robert Lewandowski, Kylian Mbappe and Luis Suarez.

The Uruguay and Barcelona striker has been downgraded from his 91 rating last year to 89, while Mbappe has been upgraded from 87. Meanwhile, Bayern's Lewandowski has dipped slightly in his current 89 rating after his 90 overall rating.

Manchester City and England winger Raheem Sterling is on an 88 rating, up from 85, in a reflection of his stunning season with the Premier League's defending champions. The likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Edinson Cavani and Sadio Mane also sit on 88, with Mane enjoying a ratings increase from last year's overall of 86.

They are followed by Karim Benzema, who experienced an uncharacteristic trophyless season at Real Madrid, but had his previous rating of 86 increase to 87. Tottenham's Son Heung-min, who suffered a Champions League final blow to Liverpool, Napoli duo Lorenzo Insigne and Dries Martens as well as Bernardo Silva are also on 87.

Barcelona flop Philippe Coutinho has a rating of 86, joining Brazil team-mate Roberto Firmino, Angel Di Maria, Ciro Immobile, Alexandre Lacazette and Leroy Sane.

Romelu Lukaku, who completed a fresh transfer from Manchester United to Inter in the summer, has an 85 rating, alongside new PSG striker Mauro Icardi and AC Milan star Zlatan Ibrahimovic.