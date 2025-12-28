How to watch today's Sunderland vs Leeds United Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here is where to find Sunderland vs Leeds United live as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game live today.

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Premier League match between Sunderland and Leeds United will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HD and will be available to stream online live on Sky Go.

In the United States (U.S.), the game will be available to watch and stream online live on DirecTV Stream and Sling TV.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

Fighting for their own respective causes, Sunderland will play hosts to Leeds United in a Premier League fixture on Sunday.

The Premier League match between Sunderland and Leeds United will kick off at 9 am EST / 2 pm GMT on 28 December 2025 at Stadium of Light in Sunderland, England.

Both sides were promoted to the English top flight this season, but while the Black Cats are aiming to break into the top-four, Leeds are just a handful of points aloof from the relegation zone.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Sunderland vs Leeds kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Stadium of Light

Team news & squads

Sunderland Latest News

Half a dozen players are away on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations, namely Habib Diarra, Bertrand Traore, Chemsdine Talbi, Noah Sadiki, Arthur Masuaku, Reinildo and Ajibola Alese.

Defender Dan Ballard is a doubt, and Luke O'Nien will be suspended for the tie. Captain Granit Xhaka and forward Wilson Isodor are some of the key players.

Leeds United Latest News

Daniel James and Lukas Nmecha are reportedly nursing their own hamstring injuries, while Sean Longstaff remains sidelined with a hamstring problem.

The likes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Willy Gnonto and Ethan Ampadu are among the players to watch out for as far as the visitors are concerned.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links