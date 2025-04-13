How to watch today's Newcastle United vs Manchester United Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester United, as well as kick-off time and team news

Manchester United will look to make some amends in their disappointing domestic run this season when they take on Newcastle United in Sunday's Premier League tie at St. James' Park.

After exits in the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup, the Red Devils' only hope for a Champions League spot next season will be via the Europa League.

On the other hand, the Magpies have secured at least a Conference League play-off round spot as the winner of the 2024-25 Carabao Cup.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Newcastle United vs Manchester United online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester United will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

In the United States (U.S.), the game will be available to stream live online on Fubo, Sling Blue and DirecTV Stream, as well as being broadcast live on USA Network and Telemundo.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Newcastle United vs Manchester United kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League St James' Park

The Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester United will be played at St. James' Park in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

It will kick off at 8:30 am PT / 11:30 am ET / 4:30 pm BST on Sunday, April 13, 2025.

Team news & squads

Newcastle United team news

Manager Eddie Howe will be without Lewis Hall, Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles due to injuries, while Joe Willock remains unavailable for selection due to concussion protocol.

Anthony Gordon is a doubt with a groin problem, but Alexander Isak is expected to shake off a groin issue of his own.

Manchester United team news

Lisandro Martinez, Matthijs de Ligt, Jonny Evans, Ayden Heaven, Amad Diallo and Toby Collyer are all unavailable for selection due to injury issues.

United boss Ruben Amorim will also look to pick his squad based on next Thursday's second leg against Lyon in the Europa League quarter-finals, so the likes of Victor Lindelof, Mason Mount and Joshua Zirkzee will be among those eyeing starts.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Altay Bayindir's Premier League debut could come with the intention of temporarily relieving Andre Onana from the negative attention.

