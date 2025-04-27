How to watch today's Liverpool vs Tottenham Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Liverpool and Tottenham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

On Sunday, Liverpool can be crowned Premier League champions if they manage to avoid defeat against Tottenham at Anfield.

Meanwhile, with nothing significant to play for domestically any more, Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou will be expected to prioritize their Europa League campaign.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Liverpool vs Tottenham online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Premier League match between Liverpool and Tottenham will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

In the United States (U.S.), the game will be available to stream live online on Peacock Premium.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Liverpool vs Tottenham kick-off time

The Premier League match between Liverpool and Tottenham will be played at Anfield in Liverpool, England.

It will kick off at 8:30 am PT / 11:30 am ET / 4:30 pm BST on Sunday, April 27, 2025.

Team news & squads

Liverpool team news

Joe Gomez and Tyler Morton remain sidelined with hamstring and shoulder injuries, respectively.

Elsewhere, manager Arne Slot could have the Real Madrid-linked Alexander-Arnold a recall to the XI, while Mohamed Salah looks to score his first goal in seven games across all competitions.

Tottenham team news

An ACL knee injury keeps Radu Dragusin sidelined on the long haul, while Son Heung-min is yet to recover from a foot injury.

Destiny Udogie is likely to be handed a start after he was rested in the game against Nottingham Forest on Monday night. The likes of James Maddison, Dominic Solanke and Brennan Johnson are also expected to return to the XI here.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links