Where to watch Lionel Messi games on TV & live stream: Channels for PSG & Argentina matches

Ritabrata Banerjee
|
Lionel Messi Argentina 2022Getty Images
L. MessiPSGArgentinaLigue 1FriendliesCoupe de FranceUEFA Champions League

Everything you need to know about how to watch Lionel Messi in action for PSG and Argentina

Lionel Messi, one of the most decorated footballers ever, currently plies his trade with Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain.

The Argentine joined the French club in a much-talked-about move in the summer of 2021 after leaving his boyhood club FC Barcelona where he had spent 17 years of his life.

He endured a slow start to life after joining PSG and could only manage a relatively modest total of 11 goals and 15 assists in all competitions.

Messi, though, has improved significantly this season, carried that form into Qatar and helped Argentina lift their third World Cup.

The star player is now back in France as a world champion and GOAL has all the details of where to watch your favourite player Lionel Messi in action for PSG and Argentina.

Where to stream Lionel Messi PSG games live & watch on TV

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Ligue 1

Here is a list of TV channels and streaming platforms where you can watch PSG in Ligue 1 across the world.

CountryTV channel & stream
AlbaniaDigitalb
ArmeniaVivaro Media LLC
AustriaDAZN
Angola, Mozambique, Cape VerdeZap TV
Australia, New ZealandbeIN Sports
Belgium, LuxembourgEleven Sports Belgium, Telenet, Voo
Bosnia and HerzegovinaTV Arena Sport
BulgariaNOVA
BangladeshRabbithole
BrazilESPN
ChinaCCTV, MIGU
CIS, BalticsSetanta Sports / TV3 Sport
CyprusNova Sport
Czech Republic, SlovakiaSport 1
CanadabeIN Sports, TV5 Quebec Canada, One Soccer
GermanyDAZN
GreeceNOVA
HungaryNetwork 4
Hong KongbeIN Sports, i-cable
IndiaSports 18, Jio TV
Indonesia, PhilippinesbeIN Sports
IrelandBT Sport
ItalySky Italia
IsraelThe Sports Channel
JapanDAZN
KosovoArtmotion, TV Arena
LithuaniaSetanta
MaldivesMedianet
MacauMacau Cable TV, CCTV
Malaysia, Brunei, SingapourbeIN Sports
North MacedoniaTV Arena Sport
NorwayAmedia
PolandEleven Sports, Canal+ Poland
Pan-Regional (Asia/Pacific)TV5 Asie, TV5 Pacifique
Pan-Regional (Americas)TV5 Amérique Latine
RomaniaDigisport, Look TV
SerbiaTV Arena
SloveniaTV Arena
SwedenBonnier News
SwitzerlandCANAL+, Blue
Sub-Saharan AfricaCanal+ Afrique, TV5 Afrique
South KoreaSBS
South America, Central America, CaribbeanESPN Sur
NetherlandsZiggo
TurkeybeIN Sports
TogoNew World TV
Thailand, Cambodia, LaosbeIN Sports
Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, Malawi, Zambia, Botswana, ZimbabweAzam TV
VietnamVTV Cab
UK BT Sport
UkraineMegogo
USAbeIN Sports, TV5 Etats Unis
Lionel Messi PSG 2022-23Getty Images

UEFA Champions League

Here is the list of broadcasters showing PSG's Champions League games across the world.

CountryTV channel & stream
AlbaniaRTSH, Tring
AndorraMovistar+
ArmeniaVivaro Media
AustraliaStan Sport
ArgentinaFox Sports
AustriaServusTV, Sky Sport, DAZN
AzerbaijanCBC Sport
Baltic statesViaplay
BelgiumProximus, RTL, DPG Media
BoliviaBolivisión
Bosnia and HerzegovinaArena Sport
BrazilSBT, TNT Sports, HBOMax
BruneibeIN Sports
BulgariabTV, Max Sport
CambodiabeIN Sports
CanadaDAZN
CaribbeanFlow Sports, Sportsmax
Central AmericaESPN
Central AsiaSaran Media
ChinaPPTV, IQIYI, Tencent, Youku
Costa RicaTeletica
CroatiaHRT, Arena Sport
CyprusCYTA
Czech RepublicNova Sport, Premier Sport
DenmarkMENT
Dominican RepublicAntena 7
EcuadorRTS
El SalvadorTCS
FinlandTV4 Media
FrancebeIN Sports, Canal+, RMC, SportTF1
GeorgiaAdjarasport, Silk Sport
GermanyDAZN, Amazon Prime Video, ZDF
GibraltarGibtelecom
GreeceCosmote TV, Mega Channel
GuatemalaChapin TV
HaitiCanal+
HondurasTVC
Hong KongbeIN Sports, PCCW
HungaryMTVA, AMC Networks
IcelandNENT, Sýn
IndiaSony Sports Network, Sony Liv
IndonesiaEmtek
IrelandLiveScore, BT Sport, RTÉ, Virgin Media
IsraelSports Channel
ItalyAmazon Prime Video, Sky Sport, Mediaset
JapanWowow
KazakhstanQazsport, Q Sport
KosovoArtSport, Klan Kosova, Arena Sport
KyrgyzstanQ Sport
LaosbeIN Sports
LiechtensteinTeleclub, CH Media
LuxembourgRTL, Proximus
MacauTDM
MalaysiabeIN Sports
MaltaPBS, Total Sport Network
MENAbeIN Sports
MexicoWarner Bros. Discovery
MoldovaPrime, Setanta Sports
MongoliaSPS
MontenegroArena Sport
MyanmarCanal+
NetherlandsRTL, Ziggo
New ZealandSpark Sport
NicaraguaCanal 10
North MacedoniaArena Sport, MRT
NorwayTV 2
Pacific IslandsDigicel
PanamaMedcom
ParaguaySNT
PeruGrupo ATV
PhilippinesTAP DMV
PolandTVP, Polsat
PortugalTVI, Eleven Sports
RomaniaDigi Sport, Prima TV, Orange Sport
RussiaMatch TV
SerbiaArena Sport
SingaporebeIN Sports
SlovakiaNova Sport, Premier Sport
SloveniaPro Plus, Sport Klub
South AfricaSuperSport
South AmericaESPN
South KoreaSPOTV
SpainMovistar+
Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport, Canal+ Afrique
SwedenTV4 Media
SwitzerlandTeleclub, CH Media
TaiwanELTA
TajikistanVarzish TV
ThailandbeIN Sports
TurkeyExxen, Saran Media
UkraineMEGOGO
UKBT Sport
USCBS Sports, Paramount+, TelevisaUnivision
UzbekistanMTRK
VenezuelaTLT
VietnamFPT

Check out which games are on UK TV and U.S. TV today.

Highlights of PSG games will be available on the club's official YouTube channel.

Lionel Messi Argentina World Cup 2022Getty Images

Where to watch & stream Argentina games?

Copa America 2024

Here is the list of broadcasters who will show Argentina's matches in Copa America 2024 across the world.

CountryTV channel & streams
ArgentinaTV Publica
BoliviaBolivision
BrazilRede Globo, SporTV
ColombiaCaracol Televisión, RCN Televisión
ChileCanal 13
EcuadorEcuavisa
ParaguayTigo Sports
PeruAmerican Television
UruguayTeledoce
VenezuelaVenevision
CanadaCTV
Costa RicaTeletica, Repretel
El SalvadorCanal 4
MexicoTelevisa, TV Azteca
USFox Sports, Telemundo
FrancebeINSports
Caribbean IslandsCVM TV
PhilippinesABS-CBN
JapanDAZN
MalaysiaRTM, CNN Malaysia
South KoreaSBS
IndiaSony Sports Netwrok

Editors' Picks