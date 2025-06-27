How to watch today's France Women vs Brazil Women friendly game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the women's international friendly match between France and Brazil, as well as kick-off time and team news.

France Women and Brazil Women will meet for a friendly at Stade des Alpes on Friday before heading to the tournaments in their respective tournaments.

With this being both sides' final preparatory match, France will be playing their opening match in the 2025 UEFA Women's Championship against England on July 5, while Brazil will face Venezuela on July 13 in their first match at the 2025 Copa America Femenina.

How to watch France Women vs Brazil Women online - TV channels & live streams

Country TV channel / live stream United States (US) NA United Kingdom (UK) NA Argentina Disney+ Premium Argentina, ESPN3 Argentina Brazil Globoplay, Zapping, Claro TV+, Amazon Prime Video, Sky+, Vivo Play, SporTV, Globo France Molotov, Free, myCANAL, France 3 Poland Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport 3 Portugal Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1 Uruguay Disney+ Premium Argentina, ESPN 5 Sur Venezuela Disney+ Premium Sur, inter, ESPN 5 Sur

The women's international friendly match between France and Brazil will not be telecast live in the United States (US) and the United Kingdom (UK).

The game will be streamed live on Disney+ Premium Caribbean across many South American countries. In France, it will be shown on Molotov, Free, myCANAL and France 3; while platforms such as Globoplay, Zapping, Claro TV+, Amazon Prime Video, Sky+, Vivo Play, SporTV and Globo will air the game in Brazil.

France Women vs Brazil Women kick-off time

The women's international friendly match between France and Brazil will be played at Stade des Alpes in Grenoble, France.

It will kick off at 12:10 pm PT / 3:10 pm ET / 8:10 pm BST on Friday, June 27, 2025.

Team news & squads

France Women team news

The hosts thrashed Belgium 5-0 in a friendly last week, where Kelly Gago, Malvine Malard and Sakina Karchaoui, with Manchester United's Malard bagging a hat-trick and recording an assist as well.

Brazil Women team news

Corinthians' forward Jhonson scored in the 2-1 come-from-behind win over Japan, amid the two recent friendlies against the Asian side.

Karolin, who set up Jhonson, and Dudinha scored in the previous game that ended 3-1 in favour of Brazil.

