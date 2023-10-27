When is the next Manchester derby? Dates for United vs City fixtures

GOAL looks ahead to the date of the next Manchester derby and looks at recent results and a trophy head-to-head between the clubs

The Manchester derby – contested between Manchester United and Manchester City – has become one of the most esteemed and highly-anticipated clashes in modern football.

Though historically dominated by Man Utd under the reign of Sir Alex Ferguson, Manchester City have been showing their superiority thanks to Pep Guardiola in recent years and it is the Citizens who are perceived to have a stronghold as the city's imperious side.

GOAL has what you need to know about when the next Manchester derby is, as well as recent results and more.

When is the next Manchester derby?

Date Fixture Competition October 29, 2023 Manchester United vs Manchester City Premier League March 2, 2024 Manchester City vs Manchester United Premier League

The next competitive game between Manchester United and Manchester City is scheduled to take place on October 29, 2023. That game, which is in the Premier League will be played at Old Trafford.

After that, City will host United at the Etihad on March 2, 2024.

Man Utd vs Man City recent results

Man City hold the upper hand when it comes to recent results between themselves and Man Utd.

Last season, City beat United in the FA Cup final and demolished them 6-3 at the Etihad, but the Red Devils scored a 2-1 win at Old Trafford.

The season before, Pep Guardiola's side did the double over the Red Devils in 2021-22, beating them 2-0 at Old Trafford before winning 4-1 at the Etihad on their way to league glory.

View the most recent Man Utd vs Man City results below.

Date Fixture Competition Jun 3, 2023 Manchester City 2-1 Manchester United FA Cup Jan 14, 2023 Manchester United 2-1 Manchester City Premier League Oct 2, 2022 Manchester City 6-3 Manchester United Premier League Mar 6, 2022 Manchester City 4-1 Manchester United Premier League Nov 6, 2021 Manchester United 0-2 Manchester City Premier League

Man Utd or Man City - who has more trophies?

Manchester United have been the more successful club, but the Etihad side have been catching up in recent seasons under the management of Guardiola.

The Red Devils still dominate in terms of their trophy cabinet, however, having won 20 league titles to Man City's eight – although they have not won a Premier League title since 2013.

As of the conclusion of the 2022-23 season, Manchester United had 67 trophies to Man City's 32.

Check out their respective cabinets below.