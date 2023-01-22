Manchester United legend Patrice Evra has weighed in on Sunday's crunch Premier League matchup against rivals Arsenal.

Evra predicts 2-2 draw

Feels United are dangerous on counter

Arsenal avoiding second league defeat

WHAT HAPPENED? Evra joined United in 2006 when the rivalry with the Gunners was at its peak, with the Frenchman sharing many memorable battles with his North London foes. The 41-year-old predicted a similarly action-packed affair on Sunday, but also felt that the spoils will be shared come the final whistle.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I think it will be 2-2," Evra told Betfair. "I see an opportunity in this match because it's Manchester United. I know we can hurt them on the counter attack, like last time. I can see a game where Arsenal dominates the game and suddenly United could get a goal and people will say that Arsenal didn't deserve to lose the match. I don't care if that's the case, I want United to be ugly and to win games. That's what we're doing.

"I'm confident, I know we can hurt them, but the way Arsenal control games it will be tough for any team. United can create a surprise, they won against City but they didn't control the game, it's not like they outplayed City. Arsenal outplayed Tottenham, yes, United dominated the game against Tottenham but they didn't give them a proper lesson like Arsenal did. I hope United win but I think this game will be a draw.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The victory over the Gunners that Evra mentioned is Arsenal's only league defeat all season, meaning Mikel Arteta will be out for revenge on Sunday. Erik ten Hag meanwhile, has played down talk of United's title charge, although remains "convinced" that their time will come provided his players' trust in the process.

WHAT NEXT? A win for United in Sunday's crunch fixture against Arsenal would see them re-claim third spot after Newcastle's record-breaking draw on Saturday, moving within five points of the league leaders.