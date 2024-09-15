How to watch today's Tottenham vs Arsenal Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and North London derby start time

The rivalry between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal rekindles on Sunday afternoon with the first north London derby of the 2024-25 Premier League season.
The Lilywhites went into the international break on the back of a 2-1 defeat to Newcastle United despite firing off 20 shots to the hosts' nine and enjoying the lion's share of possession.
As for the Gunners, they lost early ground on Manchester City and Liverpool as they were held to a controversial 1-1 draw by Brighton and Hove Albion.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
How to watch Tottenham vs Arsenal online - TV channels & live streams
|Country
|TV channel / live stream
|United Kingdom
|Sky Go UK, NOW TV, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD
|United States
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, Telemundo, USA Network
|Australia
|Optus Sport
|Canada
|Fubo, Prime Video Canada
|Germany
|Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport UHD, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event
|India
|Disney+ Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select 1
|Spain
|DAZN, Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones, DAZN 1, Movistar Plus+
|Netherlands, Poland, Norway, Denmark
|Viaplay
|South Africa
|DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2
In the UK, the game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Streaming options are available on NOW TV and Sky Go Extra.
In the United States (US), the North London derby will be available to watch and stream live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, Telemundo and USA Network in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
Tottenham vs Arsenal kick-off time
|Date:
|Sunday, September 15, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|9:00 am ET/ 6:00 am PT/ 2:00 pm BST
|Venue:
|Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
The Premier League match between Tottenham and Arsenal will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England. It will kick off at 2:00 pm BST local time on Sunday, September 15, 2024. That translates to 9:00 am ET/ 6:00 am PT for fans residing in the United States (US).
Team news & squads
Tottenham team news
Tottenham's attacking efforts were hindered in their clash with Newcastle, as they were without both Dominic Solanke and Richarlison up front. However, only the latter is confirmed to be sidelined, while there's optimism that Solanke could return in time for the north London derby.
The international break brought some concern regarding Yves Bissouma's fitness after the Mali midfielder took a heavy knock. Meanwhile, head coach Ange Postecoglou remains hopeful that Micky van de Ven will recover from a knee issue ahead of the weekend.
Bissouma's potential absence may push Rodrigo Bentancur into a deeper midfield role, despite the risk of a lengthy ban following his FA charge for comments on South Koreans.
On the attacking front, skipper Son Heung-min will be looking to find the back of the net against Arsenal for the ninth time, a feat only bettered by three players in the North London Derby's history.
Tottenham Hotspur possible XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Sarr, Bentancur; Kulusevski, Maddison, Son; Solanke
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Vicario, Whiteman, Austin
|Defenders:
|Reguilon, Dragusin, Udogie, Romero, Porro, Spence, Davies, Phillips, Van de Ven
|Midfielders:
|Bissouma, Maddison, Gray, Bergvall, Lo Celso, Sarr, Devine
|Forwards:
|Son, Richarlison, Werner, Solanke, Kulusevski, Johnson, Solomon, Odobert
Arsenal team news
Arsenal's preparations for their biggest match of the season have been overshadowed by confirmed suspensions and potential injury concerns. Declan Rice is set to miss the clash after a contentious red card against Brighton, while both Riccardo Calafiori and captain Martin Odegaard picked up knocks during international duty with Italy and Norway, respectively.
These injuries are a major headache for Mikel Arteta, who has already lost Mikel Merino—a €32.5 million ($36m) signing from Real Sociedad—to a fractured shoulder during his very first training session, following a collision with Gabriel Magalhaes.
During his press conference on Friday, Arteta didn’t confirm the availability of Odegaard and Calafiori for the match, stating that the medical staff are still assessing both players and awaiting further test results.
Arsenal possible XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Timber; Havertz, Partey, Jorginho; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Ramsdale, Raya
|Defenders:
|Saliba, White, Magalhaes, Timber, Kiwior, Zinchenko, Calafiori
|Midfielders:
|Partey, Odegaard, Jorginho, Vieira, Havertz, Rice
|Forwards:
|Saka, Jesus, Nketiah, Martinelli, Trossard, Nelson
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|28/04/24
|Tottenham Hotspur 3-3 Arsenal
|Premier League
|24/09/23
|Arsenal 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur
|Premier League
|15/01/23
|Tottenham Hotspur 0-2 Arsenal
|Premier League
|01/10/22
|Arsenal 3-1 Tottenham Hotspur
|Premier League
|13/05/22
|Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 Arsenal
|Premier League