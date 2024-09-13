How to watch UFC 306: O'Malley vs Dvalishvili, start times, streaming links & more

Live from the Sphere in Las Vegas this weekend, here's how you can catch the next UFC fight

This weekend, Sean O'Malley will put his bantamweight title on the line against Merab Dvalishvili at the highly anticipated UFC 306 at the Sphere in Las Vegas. O'Malley earned the belt with a knockout victory over Aljamain Sterling last summer and successfully defended it with a dominant performance against Marlon Vera earlier this year.

This bout promises a thrilling clash of styles: the striker O'Malley against the grappling prowess of Dvalishvili.

Plus, in the co-main event, the trilogy between flyweight superstars Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko comes to a head. Grasso will defend her flyweight title against Shevchenko, the former champ. Their rivalry began with Grasso's submission victory in 2022, followed by a 2023 rematch that ended in a draw.

Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to tune into the next edition of UFC, including how to watch, start times and full fight card:

When is UFC 306?

UFC 306 will take place on Saturday, 14 September, at the Sphere in Las Vegas, United States.

The early prelims kick off at 12:30 AM BST on Sunday (4:30 PM PT, 6:30 PM CT, or 7:30 PM ET on Saturday). Then, the prelims start at 1:00 AM BST on Sunday (5:00 PM PT, 7:00 PM CT, or 8:00 PM ET on Saturday). And don't miss the main card; it's set to go live at 3:00 AM BST on Sunday (7:00 PM PT, 9:00 PM CT, or 10:00 PM ET on Saturday). Mark your calendars!

Date: Saturday, 14 September.

Saturday, 14 September. Main card start time: 10 PM ET / 7 PM PT / 3 AM BST (Sunday).

10 PM ET / 7 PM PT / 3 AM BST (Sunday). Location: The Sphere, Las Vegas, USA.

Where to watch UFC 306: O'Malley vs Dvalishvili online and on TV

How to watch UFC 306 in the US

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the event live as a PPV main event. The PPV price is $79.99 on top of a standard ESPN+ subscription for the one-off event.

How to watch UFC 306 in the UK

In the UK, UFC 306 will be shown live on TNT Sports, with the broadcaster's app and website also streaming the fights. Discovery+ will also air UFC 306 live.

How to watch UFC 306 in Australia

In Australia, UFC 306 will be available to watch on Kayo Sports as a PPV event for $59.95. You won't need a separate Kayo subscription to purchase this PPV event.

How UFC 306 from anywhere in the world

Below, GOAL breaks down how to catch UFC 306 from across the globe, including main card start times by country and PPV price:

UFC 306 Fight Card

Main Card:

Sean O'Malley (c) v Merab Dvalishvili (Bantamweight title)

Alexa Grasso (c) v Valentina Shevchenko (Women's Flyweight title)

Brian Ortega v Diego Lopes (Featherweight)

Daniel Zellhuber v Esteban Ribovics (Lightweight)

Ronaldo Rodriguez v Ode' Osbourne (Flyweight)

Prelims:

Irene Aldana v Norma Dumont (Women's Bantamweight)

Ignacio Bahamondes v Manuel Torres (Lightweight)

Yazmin Jauregui v Ketlen Souza (Women's Strawweight)

Edgar Chairez v Joshua Van (Flyweight)

Early prelims: