WATCH: Mason Greenwood gets hero's welcome at specially-arranged Getafe unveiling as jubilant fans chant his name & take selfies - with Man Utd loanee getting new squad number

Mason Greenwood received a hero's welcome at new club Getafe following his move from Manchester United on a season-long loan.

Getafe unveiled their new signing at a specially-arranged event following his deadline-day move on loan from Manchester United.

Greenwood was given a warm reception by supporters at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez and wore a broad smile as he walked out of the tunnel and onto the pitch in the team's blue strip.

Supporters were also heard chanting the forward's name as he was presented on the pitch and kicked a ball into the stands.

Greenwood will wear the No.12 at Getafe, switching from the No.11 he used at Manchester United, and will spend the rest of the season with the Spanish side. There is no purchase option in his contract.

The forward also addressed supporters at the ground after being unveiled by his new club.

"I am very happy to be here," he said. "I have been training for four or five months, I am getting up to speed and have been training with my team-mates and feel quite good.

"We take it one game at a time and the next home game is coming in a few weeks and we will try to win and do our best."

It remains to be seen when Greenwood will made his debut as he has not played competitively since being arrested in January 2022. The forward was charged with attempted rape, assault and controlling and coercive behaviour in October 2022, but the charges were dropped in February.

United then took the decision to part ways with Greenwood after a six-month internal investigation, with Getafe moving quickly to arrange a loan deal for the 21-year-old.

Getafe's next La Liga fixture is at home to Osasuna on Sunday, September 17.