How to watch today's Leicester City vs Tottenham Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Leicester and Tottenham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Tottenham will start their Premier League campaign with a game away from home, against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Monday. In his second full season in charge of the club, Ange Postecoglou will be hoping they can get into the top four and also enjoy a dream run in Europe.

In the last game of the first matchday, the teams will be hoping to be part of the top nine in the standings who have enjoyed a winning start to the season. Tottenham are heading into the game on the back of two consecutive pre-season defeats against Bayern Munich, whereas Leicester are on a run of three back-to-back defeats.

Leicester vs Tottenham kick-off time

Date: August 18, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm BST / 3 pm ET Venue: King Power Stadium

The match will be played at the King Power Stadium on Monday, with kick-off at 8 pm BST / 3 pm ET.

How to watch Leicester vs Tottenham online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the Premier League match between Leicester City and Tottenham will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

In the U.S. the game will be available to stream live online on fubo, as well as being broadcast live on the USA Network and UNIVERSO.

Team news & squads

Leicester team news

Leicester have suffered an early setback in their attack, with Patson Daka undergoing surgery for a severe ankle injury sustained in the loss to Lens.

Jamie Vardy, known for troubling the Premier League’s top teams, is still recovering from a pre-season injury. Conor Coady will be unavailable, and Luke Thomas will need a late fitness test.

Leicester predicted XI: Hermansen; Pereira, Faes, Vestergaard, Justin; Winks, Ndidi, Soumare; Reid, Mavididi, Fatawu

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ward, Hermansen, Iversen, Stolarczyk Defenders: Justin, Faes, Okoli, Kristiansen, Pereira, Vestergaard, Nelson Midfielders: Ndidi, Winks, Choudhury, Soumaré, Marçal, Golding, McAteer, Alves, Buonanotte Forwards: Mavididi, Decordova-Reid, Cannon

Tottenham team news

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou has suspended midfielder Yves Bissouma for Monday's match after the Mali international was caught on camera inhaling laughing gas.

Both Fraser Forster and Richarlison are uncertain for the game but new signing Dominic Solanke is expected to make his full debut for the club on Monday night.

Tottenham predicted XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Sarr, Bentancur; Kulusevski, Maddison, Son; Solanke

Position Players Goalkeepers: Vicario, Whiteman, Austin Defenders: Romero, Van de Ven, Davies, Porro, Spence, Phillips Midfielders: Skipp, Sarr, Bentancur, Maddison, Gray, Lo Celso, Devine Forwards: Son, Werner, Kulusevski, Solomon, Solanke

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 20/08/24 Leicester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 11/02/23 Leicester City 4 - 1 Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 17/09/22 Tottenham Hotspur 6 - 2 Leicester City Premier League 01/05/22 Tottenham Hotspur 3 - 1 Leicester City Premier League 20/01/22 Leicester City 2 - 3 Tottenham Hotspur Premier League

