How to watch today's Leicester City vs Aston Villa Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Leicester City and Aston Villa, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Leicester City will host Aston Villa at the King Power Stadium on Saturday afternoon for a Premier League showdown.

The Lions will make the short journey across the Midlands, aiming to bounce back from last weekend's loss to Arsenal.

Unai Emery's side finds itself comfortably positioned in midtable with three points from their first two matches, thanks to an opening-day win away at West Ham. They also benefit from not having been involved in a midweek EFL Cup tie.

The Foxes secured their first victory of the season in midweek, advancing to the third round of the EFL Cup with a 4-0 win over League Two side Tranmere.

After clinching the Championship title last season and returning to the Premier League, Leicester have managed just one point from their first two league games. They earned that point in a tough 1-1 draw against Tottenham on the opening weekend. However, the Foxes suffered a 2-1 defeat to Fulham at Craven Cottage last weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Leicester City vs Aston Villa online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the Premier League match between Leicester City and Aston Villa will not be broadcast live on TV due to the Saturday 3 pm blackout.

In the U.S. the game will be available to stream live online on Peacock.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Leicester City vs Aston Villa kick-off time & stadium

Date: Saturday, August 31, 2024 Kick-off time: 10:00 am ET/ 7:00 am PT/ 3:00 pm BST Venue: King Power Stadium

The Premier League match between Leicester City and Aston Villa will be played at King Power Stadium in Leicester, East Midlands, England.

It will kick off at 10:00 am ET / 7:00 am ET / 3:00 pm BST on Saturday, August 31, 2024.

Team news & squads

Leicester City team news

Leicester will be missing the injured pair of Patson Daka and Jakub Stolarczyk for their upcoming match.

Following a standout goal in the Carabao Cup during the week, Jordan Ayew might earn his first league start for the club.

Leicester City possible XI: Hermansen; Justin, Vestergaard, Faes, Kristiansen; Winks, Ndidi; Fatawu, Buonanotte, Mavididi; Ayew

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ward, Hermansen, Iversen, Stolarczyk Defenders: Justin, Faes, Okoli, Kristiansen, Pereira, Vestergaard, Nelson Midfielders: Ndidi, Winks, Choudhury, Soumaré, Marçal, Golding, McAteer, Alves, Buonanotte Forwards: Mavididi, Decordova-Reid, Cannon

Aston Villa team news

Aston Villa continue to be without their long-term injury absentees, Boubacar Kamara and Tyrone Mings.

Matty Cash sustained a thigh injury in the match against Arsenal last weekend and is expected to be out for approximately a month.

Aston Villa possible XI: Martinez; Nedeljkovic, Konsa, Torres, Digne; Bailey, Tielemans, Onana, McGinn; Rogers; Watkins

Position Players Goalkeepers: Martinez, Gauci Defenders: Cash, Konsa, Carlos, Digne, Torres, Nedeljkovic, Maatsen, Hause, Dendoncker, Munroe Midfielders: Barkley, McGinn, Tielemans, Buendia, Barrenechea, Onana, Ramsey Forwards: Watkins, Duran, Philogene, Iling-Junior, Rogers, Bailey

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 05/04/23 Leicester City 1-2 Aston Villa Premier League 04/02/23 Aston Villa 2-4 Leicester City Premier League 23/04/22 Leicester City 0-0 Aston Villa Premier League 05/12/21 Aston Villa 2-1 Leicester City Premier League 21/02/21 Aston Villa 1-2 Leicester City Premier League

