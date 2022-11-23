WATCH: Ghana Vice-President Bawumia shows his skills, rallies Black Stars ahead of Portugal opener

Ghana Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia has used his skills to rally behind the Black Stars ahead of their 2022 World Cup opener against Portugal.

WHAT HAPPENED? The West African country's second in command showed some spectacular skills with the ball in a video posted on social media.

The 59-year-old Bawumia took the ball, juggled it before pulling it between his legs and later faced the camera to send a message to the Black Stars, who are in Qatar for the global competition.

WHAT DID HE SAY? “The moment has come for the Black Stars to take on the World,” he said.

“We have a group of talented players who have been selected and they cannot be intimidated by anyone.

"I want to urge the Black Stars to go on and play their hearts out for Mother Ghana. We can stand the world. We have done it before and we can do it again. Go! Ghana! Go! Go! Black Stars! Go.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Black Stars, led by coach Otto Addo, will launch their campaign against the Selecao at Stadium 974 (Rass Abou Aboud on Thursday.

WHAT NEXT FOR GHANA? After facing Portugal, they will entertain South Korea in their matchday two clash at Education City Stadium on November 28 before winding up their group matches against Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium on December 2.