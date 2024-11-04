How to watch today's Fulham vs Brentford Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Fulham and Brentford, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Fulham will take on Brentford in the Premier League at the Craven Cottage on Monday.

These two teams are separated by just a point after nine games, with Fulham in 12th and Brentford in 11th place. Brentford will be confident of picking up a third win in a row whereas Fulham will be desperate to avoid a fourth game without a win.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Fulham vs Brentford online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the Premier League match between Brentford and Fulham will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

In the U.S. the game will be available to stream live online on Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream and Universo.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service.

Fulham vs Brentford kick-off time

Date: November 4, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm GMT / 3 pm ET Venue: Craven Cottage

The match will be played at the Craven Cottage on Monday, with kick-off at 8 pm GMT / 3 pm ET.

Team news & squads

Fulham team news

Fulham's playmaker Andreas Pereira picked up a knock but is expected to be fit for Monday’s game. Joachim Andersen is also available for a return to the backline after his suspension, while Timothy Castagne is on track to play.

Sasa Lukic remains out with a shoulder injury.

Fulham possible XI: Leno; Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson; Berge, Pereira; Traore, Smith Rowe, Iwobi; Jimenez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Leno, Benda Defenders: Tete, Bassey, Anderson, Cuenca, Diop, Robinson Midfielders: Reed, Wilson, Cairney, Berge, Iwobi, Pereira, Sessegnon, Smith Rowe Forwards: Jimenez, Muniz, Traore, Vinicius, Nelson

Brentford team news

Brentford manager Thomas Frank shared positive news on Kristoffer Ajer, confirming that the defender has resumed training.

However, the Bees will still be without Aaron Hickey, Gustavo Nunes, Igor Thiago, Josh Dasilva, and Rico Henry for a while longer.

Brentford possible XI: Flekken; Van den Berg, Collins, Pinnock, Ajer; Damsgaard, Janelt, Norgaard; Mbeumo, Wissa, Lewis-Potter.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Flekken, Valdimarsson, Cox Defenders: Pinnock, Van den Berg, Mee, Meghoma, Collins, Ajer, Roerslev, Kim Midfielders: Norgaard, Jensen, Carvalho, Yarmolyuk, Lewis-Potter, Damsgaard, Konak, Janelt, Trevitt, Maghoma Forwards: Schade, Mbeumo

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 04/05/24 Brentford 0 - 0 Fulham Premier League 19/08/23 Fulham 0 - 3 Brentford Premier League 24/07/23 Fulham 3 - 2 Brentford PL Summer Series 07/03/23 Brentford 3 - 2 Fulham Premier League 20/08/22 Fulham 3 - 2 Brentford Premier League

