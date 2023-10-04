WATCH: A rocket to dreamland! Fabian Schar blasts home late screamer to send sorry Kylian Mbappe & PSG packing

Newcastle United defender Fabian Schar blasted home a late screamer to seal a comprehensive 4-1 victory over Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday night.

Newcastle hammer PSG 4-1

Schar hits spectacular fourth

Kylian Mbappe had little impact

WHAT HAPPENED? Champions League football returned to St. James' Park after 20 years and how! The Magpies dismantled a star-studded PSG side in front of a raucous home crowd with Miguel Almiron, Dan Burn, and Sean Longstaff firing Newcastle to a 3-0 lead. Although Lucas Hernandez pulled one back before the hour mark, Schar's stoppage-time long-ranger hammered the final nail in PSG's coffin. And it was the defender himself who was the primary architect of his goal.

Schar dispossessed Goncalo Ramos before exchanging passes with Jacob Murphy. The Swiss international then let fly, curling the ball into the top right corner beyond the fingertips of Gianluigi Donnarumma.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The goal capped a memorable night on Tyneside with Schar and fellow scorer Burn part of an impressive defensive effort that kept Kylian Mbappe on a tight leash. Youngster Warren Zaire-Emery provided the only bright spark on a miserable evening for the Parisians.

WHAT NEXT? After a monumental European night, Eddie Howe will now shift his focus to domestic action as they will travel to London Stadium on Sunday to take on West Ham. PSG will make a trip to Rennes on the same day.