WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first to score in five World Cups with penalty against Ghana

James Hunsley
20:40 EAT 24/11/2022
Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal World Cup 2022
Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring for Portugal against Ghana, becoming the first player to score in five World Cup tournaments.

WHAT HAPPENED? He's back with a bang. Ronaldo returned to the starting line up to captain Portugal against Ghana, before putting his side ahead from the spot in the second half with a record breaking strike.

More to follow...

