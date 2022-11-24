Cristiano Ronaldo
WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first to score in five World Cups with penalty against Ghana
James Hunsley
20:40 EAT 24/11/2022
WHAT HAPPENED? He's back with a bang. Ronaldo returned to the starting line up to captain Portugal against Ghana, before putting his side ahead from the spot in the second half with a record breaking strike.
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐢𝐫𝐬𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐧 𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝟓 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝 𝐂𝐮𝐩𝐬!— ITV Football (@itvfootball) November 24, 2022
Cristiano Ronaldo setting more records 👏#ITVFootball | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/sEk69kUNP9
The entire stadium hit SIUUUUU at the same time 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/T4nG6LQyST— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 24, 2022
More to follow...
