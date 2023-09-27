WATCH: The Chelsea link-up! USMNT star Christian Pulisic tees up ex-Blues team-mate Ruben Loftus-Cheek for pinpoint long-range piledriver for AC Milan against Cagliari

Ex-Chelsea team-mates Christian Pulisic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek combined as the former set up the latter's superb goal for AC Milan against Cagliari.

Loftus-Cheek and Pulisic star in Milan win

Former Chelsea stars score & assist respectively

Italian giants beat Cagliari 3-1 in Serie A

WHAT HAPPENED? Former Chelsea academy product Loftus-Cheek scored his first goal for new club Milan with a thunderous 25-yard strike against Cagliari on the hour mark on Wednesday night. The 27-year-old was set up by ex-Blues star and current team-mate Pulisic, whose persistence paid off following a run down the left wing, before setting up the English international.

Earlier in the game, which ended 3-1 following goals from Noah Okafor, another former Chelsea player Fikayo Tomori and Cagliari's Zito Luvumbo, the USMNT star sped down the left, beat a defender and whipped in a cross that was too hot to handle for goalkeeper Boris Radunovic. The Serbian spilled the American's delivery and Okafor was on hand to sweep home from close range. Milan now sit second in Serie A, level on points with rivals Inter who have a game in hand.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: USMNT star Pulisic completed a £17 million ($22m) from Chelsea to the Italian giants in July and so far he has made an encouraging start at his new employers. The 25-year-old has scored two goals from six Serie A games and is growing in confidence after becoming a fringe player at Stamford Bridge. Loftus-Cheek also made a summer move from the Blues and is beginning to settle in at the Rossoneri.

WHAT NEXT? After this win Milan face Lazio on Saturday, before locking horns with Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on October 4.