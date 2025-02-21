This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Emirates Stadium
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's Arsenal vs West Ham Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Arsenal and West Ham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Arsenal have the chance to narrow Liverpool's lead at the summit of the Premier League to just five points when they visit a struggling West Ham side on Saturday afternoon.

While the league-leading Reds have shown a few signs of fatigue, their hard-earned point at Aston Villa on Wednesday was far from catastrophic. However, that result has cracked open a window for Arsenal to apply some pressure before Liverpool's high-stakes showdown with Manchester City on Sunday.

Mikel Arteta's squad stretched their unbeaten run in the league to 15 matches following a 2-0 victory over Leicester City last weekend. Teen sensation Ethan Nwaneri provided a spark, while a late double from substitute Mikel Merino sealed the deal after a largely uninspiring performance from the Gunners.

The title contenders now face a West Ham team they thrashed 5-2 back in November when Julen Lopetegui was still at the helm. New boss Graham Potter has struggled to engineer a turnaround since taking over, with the Hammers slipping to 16th after a narrow 1-0 home defeat against Brentford last Saturday.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Arsenal vs West Ham online - TV channels & live streams

Country

TV channel / live stream

United Kingdom (UK)

NA

United States (U.S.)

Peacock

Australia

Optus Sport

Canada

Fubo

Germany

Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event

India

Star Sports Select 1, JioHotstar

Republic of Ireland

Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky GO

Spain

Movistar+, DAZN

Italy

Sky Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sports Uno

Netherlands

Viaplay

South Africa

SuperSport

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Premier League match between Arsenal and West Ham will not be broadcast live on TV due to the traditional Saturday 3pm blackout.

In the United States (U.S.), the game will be available to stream live online on Peacock Premium.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Arsenal vs West Ham kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League
Emirates Stadium

The Premier League match between Arsenal and West Ham will be played at Emirates Stadium in London, England.

It will kick off at 10:00 am ET/7:00 am PT/ 3:00 pm GMT on Saturday, February 22, 2025 in the US.

Team news & squads

Arsenal vs West Ham Probable lineups

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Arsenal team news

Injury woes continue for Arsenal, with Takehiro Tomiyasu joining Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus on the list of season-ending casualties following knee surgery. Both Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli are sidelined with hamstring injuries, though reports suggest they’re aiming for a return after the March international break. This leaves head coach Mikel Arteta with a key decision to make in attack.

Mikel Merino impressed after Raheem Sterling struggled against Leicester, forcing Arteta to consider whether to start the super-sub or keep him in reserve for a potential game-changing cameo.

West Ham team news

West Ham's injury list continues to grow, with Michail Antonio (leg), Crysencio Summerville (hamstring), Niclas Füllkrug (hamstring), Vladimir Coufal (hamstring), and Lucas Paquetá (ankle) all sidelined.

Their lacklustre first-half showing against Brentford prompted Potter to make three halftime changes, hauling off Emerson Palmieri, Carlos Soler, and Tomas Soucek. For the upcoming clash, James Ward-Prowse could be handed a start due to his dead-ball prowess, while Evan Ferguson, on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion, might be given his full debut. However, Soler could find himself back in the lineup following Paqueta's injury setback.

Form

ARS
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

WHU
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/8
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

ARS

Last 5 matches

WHU

2

Wins

1

Draw

2

Wins

14

Goals scored

9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

