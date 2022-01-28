Vlahovic completes €75m Juventus transfer after snubbing interest from Arsenal

Dusan Vlahovic has completed his €75 million (£62m/$84m) move from Fiorentina to Juventus, with the Serbian striker opting to snub interest from the Premier League in favour of Serie A.

The 22-year-old had been heavily linked with a move to England once it became clear that he would not be extending his contract in Florence.

Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester City were reported to have shown interest, however Juventus have won the race for a much sought-after signature.

The numbers behind the deal

The agreement reached with Fiorentina sees Vlahovic head to Juve for a fee of €70 million in cash, with which €5 million in bonuses.

That brings the number to the €75million wanted by Fiorentina, with the striker's agent collecting around €10 million for the deal.

Vlahovic will be handed the No. 7 shirt at Juve and has signed a contract through 2026.

Why have Juventus signed Vlahovic?

The Serbian frontman has seen his stock soar over the course of the last 18 months, to the point that he quickly became one of the hottest properties in European football.

Vlahovic registered 21 goals across all competitions for Fiorentina last season, and is already up to 20 in the current campaign.

He is keeping pace with some illustrious names, such as Karim Benzema and Mohamed Salah, in the battle to chase down Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski in a thrilling Golden Shoe race.

Juve will be hoping that he remains in that hunt when linking up with them, with the Bianconeri longing for inspiration in the final third of the field.

They have been missing someone with the physical qualities of Vlahovic since allowing Cristiano Ronaldo to return to Manchester United in the summer of 2021.

