Vipers SC target KCCA FC Champions League record, Express FC woes blamed on structures

The Venoms will be Uganda's representatives in Africa's premier show after winning the UPL title

Vipers Sports Club goalkeeping coach Ibrahim Mugisha has stated what he wants to achieve in the upcoming Caf Champions League season.

They were crowned Uganda Premier League (UPL) winners for the abandoned season and automatically got a ticket to play in the continent's premier tournament. Reaching the group stage, as their domestic rivals KCCA FC did before, is Mugisha's big dream.

The Kassasiro Boys were the first Ugandan side to go that far in 2018 when they overcame St George SC of Ethiopia.

More teams

“We have a good squad and my hope is that we reach the group stages in the continent, we want to join KCCA in achieving that feat,” Mugisha told Football256.

“Vipers as a club is a good institution, we have a good mentality and most of all have big ambitions, therefore, it’s a plus for me being here.

“I am also happy about winning the [UPL] title in a short period it shows the winner in me like I was as a player and now as a coach.”

The former KCCA, SC Villa and URA FC star also spoke about goalkeeper Fabian Mutombora's contract situation at the club.

“I can’t reveal anything in my department but I am sure if anything comes up you’ll learn about it. That said, I am comfortable with all the goalkeepers. They’re all good and only need enough playing time,” Mugisha concluded.

“Fabian [Mutombora] has a running contract and he is soon coming back, that’s what I know.”

Meanwhile, Express FC's problems have been linked to its structure by the former Chief Executive Abubakar Muhammad Hadji.

Hadji claimes the burden of running the club is too heavy for the current chairman Kiryowa Kiwanuka.

“It’s simply ownership structures that have failed the Express," Hadji told Sports Nation.

“It’s too much weight for a club to be on the shoulders of one man’s wallet considering that all clubs in Uganda are operating on a loss.

“This time if [Kiryowa] Kiwanuka quits Express, it will be a major blow because he has spent over USh300M on that club, how does he recoup his money?

Article continues below

“He has lots of guys on this executive, how many are willing to invest? None other than him. Eventually, he will quit. It’s just a matter of time.”

The Red Eagles are among the traditional clubs in the country, have won six league titles and 10 Uganda Cup trophies.