Franco Mastantuono: Why Real Madrid are spending €40m on River Plate and Argentina's Phil Foden-esque teenager

The 17-year-old has already cemented his place in River Plate's history and now looks bound for the Bernabeu

Here they are again. Real Madrid, after another young South American talent. Los Blancos have sneakily changed their transfer policy in recent years, largely moving away from the Galactico model of old, instead picking up a glut of young, exciting players from the other side of the world.

And Franco Mastantuono appears to be their latest raid into the continent. The 17-year-old attacking midfielder has made waves for River Plate over the last couple of seasons, becoming the youngest goal-scorer in history, and catching the eye with his dribbling and irresistible ball-striking ability.

But who exactly is Mastantuono? Where is he from, where is he going? And is he good enough to strut his stuff in La Liga? GOAL takes a look at Madrid's next big South American venture...