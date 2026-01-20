This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Rob Norcup

How to get Villarreal tickets: Villarreal vs Real Madrid, upcoming fixtures, prices & more

We’re diving into all the vital ticket info for the Yellow Submarines upcoming matches

Villarreal fans are gearing up for the arrival of Real Madrid at the Estadio de la Ceramica (January 24), and a victory for the hosts will see them close within 4 points of second place. 

Can Villarreal stay in title contention and on the coattails of Barcelona and Real Madrid? You could secure seats at the Estadio de la Ceramica and find out.

GOAL will guide you through all the vital Villarreal ticket information you need to know, including how much they cost, where you can buy them, and much more.

What are the upcoming fixtures for Villarreal?

DateFixture (CET)VenueCompetitionTickets
Sat, Jan 24Villarreal vs Real Madrid (9pm)Estadio de la Ceramica (Villarreal)La LigaTickets
Wed, Jan 28Bayer Leverkusen vs Villarreal (9pm) BayArena (Leverkusen)Champions LeagueTickets
Sat, Jan 31Osasuna vs Villarreal (4.15pm) El Sadar (Pamplona)La LigaTickets
Sun, Feb 8Villarreal vs Espanyol (TBC) Estadio de la Ceramica (Villarreal)La LigaTickets
Sun, Feb 15Getafe vs Villarreal (TBC) Estadio Coliseum (Getafe)La LigaTickets
Sun, Feb 22Villarreal vs Valencia (TBC) Estadio de la Ceramica (Villarreal)La LigaTickets
Sun, Mar 1Barcelona vs Villarreal (TBC) Camp Nou (Barcelona)La LigaTickets

How to buy Villarreal match tickets

Multiple ticketing options are in place for Villarreal games, from individual match passes to hospitality packages. To purchase tickets, the most reliable method is to go to Villarreal’s official ticket portal on the club site. It’s worth checking the site regularly for ticket sales information.

Tickets are also available to purchase in the stadium store, the Villarreal town centre store and the stadium box office on matchdays. However, with the club having 20,000+ season ticket holders in a stadium that holds 23,000, it’s not always straightforward buying tickets through the club, especially for some of the bigger fixtures against Real Madrid or Barcelona and the Derbi de la Comunitat vs Valencia.

If tickets are sold out, or you’re hoping to snap up last-minute seats, you may wish to consider secondary resale retailers such as StubHub.

How much are Villarreal match tickets?

For those wishing to purchase Villarreal tickets at the Estadio de la Ceramica on a match-by-match basis, adult prices range from €20-€50 when you buy them directly through the club. The price fluctuates depending on who the opponents are and where you sit in the stadium.

With high-demand fixtures against the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Valencia and some Champions League games, prices tend to rise accordingly though.

Keep tabs on the club's official ticket portal for additional information about availability and prices. Tickets on secondary resale sites such as StubHub are currently available from €49 upwards.

What to expect from Villarreal 2026?

The Yellow Submarine are on course to have one of their most memorable domestic seasons ever. They’ve only finished in the top-3 of Spain’s top division on two previous occasions in their history (3rd in 2004/05 and 2nd in 2007/08). However, they currently reside in third spot in La Liga and have done since September.

While Unai Emery famously led Villarreal to Europa League glory in 2021, the Castellon outfit failed to make an impact on the Spanish scene. That has changed since Marcelino returned for his second spell at the club in November 2023 though. The Yellows have made steady domestic progress in recent seasons. They finished 8th in 2023/24 and 5th during the last campaign.

Although Villarreal have struggled badly on the Champions League front this season, they’ve managed to maintain positive momentum in La Liga. The Yellow Submarine have only been sunk on four occasions to date domestically, losing to Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and most recently, Real Betis. All those defeats, aside from the Barca one, came on the road. The Betis defeat last weekend would have stung though and they'll be keen to bounce back quickly. With huge league matches to come against Real Madrid, Barcelona and Valencia over the next month or so, it’s set to be an thrilling period for all those associated with Villarreal.

Villarreal hospitality tickets & packages: premium experience for fans

If you want to make your visit to Villarreal a more luxurious one, there are hospitality options available at La Ceramica too, including the ‘Match Groc Experience’, which costs €275 per person (although you’ll likely to have to pay more for the bigger matches). The package includes:

  • A museum ticket for Inmersion Villarreal
  • Watching the team arrive from inside the stadium
  • A visit to the VIP box and press room
  • Watch the warm-up from pitchside
  • Exclusive Meet & Groc with the players after the match
  • Official Villarreal CF scarf
  • Super Tribuna VIP ticket

History of the Estadio de la Ceramica

Estadio de la Ceramica is a football stadium in Villarreal, Spain. It's been the home ground of Villarreal CF since opening in 1923. The stadium has a 23,000 capacity, a figure which is half the population of the town itself. In January 2017, Villarreal changed the name of its stadium from El Madrigal to Estadio de la Ceramica, to recognise the local industry.

Frequently asked questions

There are various ways in which you can purchase Villarreal match tickets. They are available via the ticket portal on the club’s official site, as well in the stadium store, the Villarreal town centre store and the stadium box office.

However, with the club having 20,000+ season ticket holders in a stadium that holds 23,000, it’s not always straightforward buying tickets through the club, especially for some of the bigger fixtures against Real Madrid or Barcelona and the the Derbi de la Comunitat vs Valencia.

Yes, those looking to attend Villarreal matches may also wish to consider secondary resale sites such as StubHub, in order to obtain tickets.

Those fans travelling to Villarreal’s Estadio de la Ceramica can use various modes of transportBy train: Villarreal is served by Line C-6 of the Cercanías Valencia commuter train and is on Line 50 of the Renfe Medium Distance (Media Distancia) line between Valencia and Tortosa.

By car: Villarreal is on the motorway, Autopista AP-7 (Autopista del Mediterráneo), which connects with Valencia and takes less than 1 hour. Barcelona is about 3 hours away.

Walking: The stadium is extremely convenient to reach on foot. It’s just ten minutes from the centre of Villarreal and about 20 minutes from the city’s train station.

By bus: Inside Villarreal you can catch the local Bus Urba, route (Linia) L1A and L1B, running connecting with the heart of the city and the train station and dropping you off near the ground.

Yes, you can buy Villarreal match tickets from the La Ceramica’s box office (Taquillas), which is opened on match days, two hours prior to kick-off. You can also buy tickets at the club’s official store at the ground, as well as the official store in the centre of Villarreal.

Villarreal get their nickname from The Beatles song, which became an unofficial club anthem in the 1960s. The club’s jersey has been yellow since 1947.

Yes, you can tour the Estadio de la Ceramica. The guided tour includes access to the official museum and a behind-the-scenes tour of the stadium. The experience lasts up to 2 hours and is available in English, as well as Spanish
Tours run on Thursday and Friday afternoons, Saturday morning and evening and Sunday mornings, with tickets priced at €15 for visitors aged 12 and over.

