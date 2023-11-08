USMNT star Brendan Aaronson insists he's 'grown so much' at Union Berlin despite disastrous start in Germany as Leeds loanee cites Man Utd flop Wilfried Zaha as source of inspiration

USMNT midfielder Brendan Aaronson insists he's "grown so much" at Union Berlin despite a very difficult start to life with the Bundesliga side.

WHAT HAPPENED? Aaronson secured a loan move to Union Berlin after Leeds were relegated from the Premier League last season. However, it's been a disastrous campaign so far for the Bundesliga side. The team have lost 12 straight matches, while Aaronson has already picked up a red card after getting sent off agains Darmstadt after just 20 minutes. The USMNT star has acknowledged it's been difficult so far but says he is still feeling optimistic and maturing as a player.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I feel like, mentally, I’ve grown so much. I could maybe be more negative in a situation like this, but I feel really positive," he told The Athletic. "I feel like I’m still trying things on the pitch and just waiting for my chance again to show that I can play."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Aaronson also revealed how he is using former Manchester United forward Wilfried Zaha as inspiration. Zaha made just five appearances in two years Old Trafford but subsequently rebuilt his career at Crystal Palace before joining Galatasaray in the summer.

“It’s like I always say, the show must go on. You have to pick your head up," he added. "I like to look at videos of guys speaking about the downs in their career. I think (Wilfried) Zaha said something recently about when he was at Manchester United and he wasn’t going to let his failure at Man United destroy his career.”

WHAT NEXT? Aaronson and Union Berlin face another tough test on Wednesday when they take on Serie A champions Napoli in the Champions League.