How to book US Open 2026 Tennis tickets: Prices, resale, how to buy & more

Been craving some Grand Slam tennis ever since those dramatic Wimbledon finals last month? Fear not, the countdown to the curtain-closing Slam of 2026 is well and truly on.

The US Open gets underway for real at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre in New York City on Sunday, August 30 (from August 23 if you include 'Fan Week' and qualifying), and you could be there in person by booking tickets today.

Numerous legends of the sport have risen to the occasion and reigned supreme in the Big Apple over the years, including Roger Federer, Pete Sampras, Novak Djokovic, Chris Evert, and Serena Williams, to name just a few.

With the likes of Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff set to light up this year's Championships, more memorable moments are guaranteed to be made.

The rush for tickets to see the tennis extravaganza has, of course, been immense, but that doesn’t mean your dreams of being courtside are over just yet. Let GOAL bring you all the latest US Open ticket information and details, including how you can buy them, how much they cost, what the tournament schedule looks like, and much more.

When are the US Open 2026 Tennis Championships?

US Open 2026 (including qualifying, the 'Mixed Doubles Championships', and the 'Stars of the Open' exhibition event) will take place from Sunday, August 23, through to Sunday, September 13. The main draw matches commence from Sunday, August 30. The full US Open breakdown is as follows:

Round Date Tickets US Open: Mixed Doubles Championships August 25-26 StubHub US Open: Stars of the Open August 27 StubHub Men’s and Women's Singles 1st to 4th Rounds August 30 - September 7 StubHub Men’s and Women's Quarter-Finals September 8-9 StubHub Women's Singles Semi-Finals September 10 StubHub Men's Singles Semi-Finals September 11 StubHub Women's Singles Final September 12 StubHub Men's Singles Final September 13 StubHub



The US Open has been staged annually at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre since 1978. It is located within Flushing Meadows-Corona Park in Queens, New York City. The facility features 22 courts within its 46.5 acres and an additional 12 courts in the adjoining park.

The complex's three stadiums are among the largest tennis stadiums in the world; Arthur Ashe Stadium tops the global list with a capacity of 23,771. The Tennis Center is open to the public for play, except during the US Open, junior, and wood-racket competitions.

Formerly called the USTA National Tennis Center, the facility was renamed in 2006 in honour of Billie Jean King, who won the US Open on four occasions.

How to buy US Open 2026 tickets

US Open 2026 tickets first went on sale on the official Ticketmaster US Open Hub at the end of May. The Amex Presale window was open between May 26-27, with the general public on-sale commencing from May 28.

With individual standard tickets now largely sold out on the primary market, you may have to rely on the resale market. As well as serving as the exclusive primary ticketing partner, Ticketmaster also serves as the official verified fan resale marketplace.

You can also check out what ticket options are available on third-party sites, such as StubHub.

How much are US Open 2026 tickets?

Official face-value tickets for the 2026 US Open varied significantly, depending on the court and session, with entry-level starting prices ranging from $43 to $180. When they first went on sale in May, the breakdown of tickets were as follows:

Arthur Ashe Stadium: From $43 upwards

From $43 upwards Grounds Admission (Ground Pass): $65 - $135

$65 - $135 Louis Armstrong Stadium: From $139 upwards

From $139 upwards Grandstand Stadium: From $180 upwards

Keep tabs on the official US Open site nearer the time, for additional information, and also on secondary resale sites such as StubHub for current availability.

What you can expect from US Open 2026

So, who will you see in action if you are lucky enough to get your hands on tickets?

Jannik Sinner, who lifted the Wimbledon trophy aloft again last month, will be aiming to compete in his third successive US Open final. The Italian sensation, and world number 1, defeated Taylor Fritz in 2024 to claim his maiden US Open title. However, he had to settle for the runners-up spot twelve months ago, with his main rival of the current era, Carlos Alcaraz coming out on top.

Carlos Alcaraz is hopeful of a return to action in time to defend his US Open crown. The Spanish star who picked up a wrist injury in April, had to miss both the French Open and Wimbledon. He had reached four consecutive Grand Slam finals before missing those annual standout events.

Over in the women's singles, Aryna Sabalenka aims to become the first player to land the title three years in-a-row since Serena Williams in 2014. Prior to that, no woman had clinched a trio of successive triumphs for over 35 years (Chris Evert in 1978). Having exited Wimbledon in the 4th round, which was the first time she had failed to reach the quarter-final stage of a Grand Slam since 2022, Sabalenka will be chomping at the bit to get going at Flushing Meadows.