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Portugal v Spain - UEFA Nations League 2025 FinalGetty Images Sport
Book UEFA Nations League 2026/27 tickets
Rob Norcup

How to get UEFA Nations League 2026/27 tickets: Netherlands vs Germany, England vs Spain, ticket prices, schedule and more

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UEFA Nations League A
France
Spain
England
Germany
Portugal

Don't miss out on seeing some of the best international football sides in Europe and the world in action

The 2026/27 UEFA Nations League, which is the fifth edition of the international competition, is about to get underway and you could see all the biggest European nations in action across the continent by booking tickets today.

UEFA Nations League 2026/27 TicketsBook now

The league phase of the competition starts this September/October and it's set to be an enthralling period, with the teams playing four games within the space of just 10 days or so. Following the culmination of the league phase in November, quarterfinals will then take place in March 2027, with the semis and final to be held in June 2027.

Portugal are defending the UEFA Nations League crown they won in 2025 and they are the most successful side in the competition having won the inaugural edition too in 2019. Spain are aiming to reach their fourth consecutive final, as they finished runners-up in 2021 & 2025 and lifted the trophy in 2023.

Let GOAL help guide you through all the vital UEFA Nations League ticket information, including how you can buy them, how much they cost and much more.

Upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures

Date & Time (local)

Fixture

Location

Tickets

Thu, Sep 24 (8.45pm)

Netherlands vs Germany

Johan Cruijff ArenA (Amsterdam)

Tickets

Thu, Sep 24 (7.45pm)

Portugal vs Wales

Estádio José Alvalade (Lisbon)

Tickets

Thu, Sep 24 (8.45pm)

Norway vs Denmark

Ullevaal Stadion (Oslo)

Tickets

Fri, Sep 25 (8.45pm)

Italy vs Belgium

Stadio Olimpico (Rome)

Tickets

Sat, Sep 26 (8.45pm)

Czechia vs Croatia

Fortuna Arena (Prague)

Tickets

Sat, Sep 26 (7.45pm)

England vs Spain

Wembley Stadium (London)

Tickets

Sun, Sep 27 (6pm)

Denmark vs Wales

Parken Stadium (Copenhagen)

Tickets

Sun, Sep 27 (8.45pm)

Norway vs Portugal

Ullevaal Stadion (Oslo)

Tickets

Sun, Sep 27 (8.45pm)

Germany vs Greece

WWK Arena (Augsburg)

Tickets

Mon, Sep 28 (8.45pm)

Belgium vs France

King Baudouin Stadium (Brussels)

Tickets

Tue, Sep 29 (8.45pm)

Czechia vs England

Fortuna Arena (Prague)

Tickets

Tue, Sep 29 (8.45pm)

Spain vs Croatia

Ramón Sánchez–Pizjuán (Seville)

Tickets

Thu, Oct 1 (8.45pm)

Germany vs Serbia

Allianz Arena (Munich)

Tickets

Thu, Oct 1 (8.45pm)

Denmark vs Portugal

Parken Stadium (Copenhagen)

Tickets

Thu, Oct 1 (7.45pm)

Wales vs Norway

Cardiff City Stadium (Cardiff)

Tickets

Fri, Oct 2 (8.45pm)

Belgium vs Türkiye

Stade Maurice Dufrasne (Liège)

Tickets

Sat, Oct 3 (8.45pm)

Spain vs Czechia

Carlos Tartiere (Oviedo)

Tickets

Sun, Oct 4 (8.45pm)

Netherlands vs Serbia

Philips Stadion (Eindhoven)

Tickets

Sun, Oct 4 (8.45pm)

Portugal vs Denmark

Estádio do Dragão (Porto)

Tickets

Tue, Oct 6 (7.45pm)

England vs Czech Republic

Wembley Stadium (London)

Tickets

Full UEFA Nations League 2026/27 competition schedule

Stage

Round

Date(s)

Tickets

League phase

Matchday 1

September 24-26, 2026

Tickets


Matchday 2

September 27-29, 2026

Tickets


Matchday 3

October 1-3, 2026

Tickets


Matchday 4

October 4-6, 2026

Tickets


Matchday 5

November 12-14, 2026

Tickets


Matchday 6

November 15-17, 2026

Tickets

Quarterfinals

First leg

March 25-27, 2027

TBA


Second leg

March 28-30, 2027

TBA

Finals

Semifinals

June 9-10, 2027

TBA


Final

June 13, 2027

TBA

How to buy UEFA Nations League 2026/27 tickets

For the League/Group Phase (September - November 2026): Official tickets for individual group matches are managed entirely by the participating national associations. You will need to buy tickets directly from the host team's official football federation portal (e.g. England Football for England home games, FAW for Wales home games, etc).

For the Finals (June 2027): Official final tournament tickets will be distributed exclusively through the UEFA Ticketing Portal.

Official tickets for the initial group stage games are already on sale or currently finishing their sales phases. Most national associations open their sales windows roughly 4-6 weeks before the specific matchday. Most associations give priority access to registered supporters' clubs (such as the England Supporters Travel Club or Wales' 'Red Wall' membership) before any remaining tickets hit public general sale.

For the Nations League Finals (June 2027), public ticket sales and application lotteries through UEFA will open in April/May 2027, after the four final teams have qualified. To prepare for the June finals, it's worth creating a 'myUEFA' account, so you can receive automated ticketing window alerts.

If looking to source last-minute tickets, fans can also purchase tickets off secondary platforms, like StubHub.

UEFA Nations League 2026/27 TicketsBook now

How much are UEFA Nations League 2026/27 tickets?

Official tickets for the UEFA Nations League 2026/27 league phase are sold and priced individually by the host nation's football association rather than through a centralized UEFA portal. Because each country sets its own pricing based on the stadium and matchup, ticket prices and category definitions vary across fixtures.

While exact seating sections depend entirely on the host stadium, most associations split tickets into 3 or 4 main public categories, along with family and premium options.

Using England as an example, tickets for games at Wembley Stadium can be categorized roughly as follows:

  • Category 1 (Premium / Longside Lower & Middle): Located along the main touchlines, offering the best views. General admission prices for these prime sections range from £65-£80, with premium seats available from £95-£120.
  • Category 2 (Corners / Upper Longside): Positioned at stadium corners or higher tiers. These typically cost around £45.
  • Category 3 (Shortside / Behind the Goals): Often where the most vocal home supporters or designated away sections sit. Standard shortside tickets are priced from around £35.
  • Family Enclosures & Concessions: Many host nations offer heavily discounted rates for families and youth. For example, family enclosure tickets can be found for £25 for adults and £12.50 for children under 16.

Keep tabs on the national team’s official sites nearer the time, for additional information, and also on secondary resale sites such as StubHub for current availability.

Who are the recent UEFA Nations League winners?

Year

Winners

Runners-Up

Score

2025

Portugal

Spain

5-3 (on pens)

2023

Spain

Croatia

5-4 (on pens)

2021

France

Spain

2-1

2019

Portugal

Netherlands

1-0

Frequently asked questions

To buy official tickets for the UEFA Nations League, you must purchase them directly from either the official site of the host country's national football association (for Group Phase matches) or the official UEFA Ticketing Portal (for the knockout Finals).

Official tickets for standard UEFA Nations League group matches generally cost between £35-£80, but it depends heavily on the host nation, tier, and venue. For the premier UEFA Nations League Finals (semi-finals, third-place play-off, and final), UEFA standardizes pricing into categories ranging from €30-€150.

UEFA Nations League matches add excitement to the football calendar, because they've replaced meaningless international friendlies with high-stakes, competitive fixtures between evenly matched teams.

The tournament divides all 55 European national teams into four leagues (A, B, C, and D) based on their strength. Top-tier nations like France, Spain, and England play against each other rather than crushing low-ranked teams. The smaller nations play opponents of their own caliber, resulting in unpredictable, closely contested games.

 

Norway's Erling Haaland is the all-time top scorer in the UEFA Nations League with 19 goals scored in just 16 appearances.

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