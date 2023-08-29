A transfer window North London Derby?! Spurs and Chelsea set to go head-to-head in race for Barcelona starlet Ansu Fati

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are both showing a keen interest in Barcelona's want-away star Ansu Fati.

Fati considering his future at Nou Camp

Spurs and Chelsea both interested

20-year-old under contract until 2027

WHAT HAPPENED? According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea and Tottenham are two of the teams at the center of talks surrounding the Spain international.

Spanish Sports Radio COPE reports that Fati is said to be considering a move away from Barcelona this summer, after Xavi's plans for the young star seemed to have changed drastically. His agent, Jorge Mendes, is said to be alerting clubs of his current situation, with both Spurs and the Blues as possible landing spots/

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After suffering a disappointing 2023/23 season due to injury, initial reports from Spain suggested the Barcelona star was willing to fight for his place under Xavi at the Camp Nou. However, as the transfer window is coming to a close, it seems Fati could be heading for the exit door.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR FATI?: At just 20-years-old, Fati is still in the infancy of his footballing career, and a move across to Europe could reignite the hype surrounding the once teenage prodigy. Since his debut in 2019, he's made over 100 appearances for the Catalan club.