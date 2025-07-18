Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley Premier League tickets: Prices, hospitality and where to buy

Tottenham Hotspur host Burnely in their season opener in the 2025/26 Premier League season and here's how to secure your space

UEFA Europa League champions Tottenham Hotspur take on newcomers Burnley to kick off their Premier League campaign. The clash will take place at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium on Saturday, August 16, and we know exactly how to grab the tickets.

Thomas Frank's Premier League era at Tottenham will begin when his side lineup for the clash. Of course, the UEFA Super Cup will be his first game in charge of the club, but the Premier League bow takes place then. Ange Postecoglou's Europa League triumph wasn't enough to give him another crack at the league. On the back of an awful league campaign, Tottenham will look to set things straight again. Mohammed Kudus was signed from London rivals West Ham, and talks are ongoing for other stars such as Morgan Gibbs-White. Now that they've got a taste for it, expect Tottenham to challenge for trophies regularly.

Scott Parker delivered on his promise as he guided Burnley to the Premier League yet again despite losing the Championship title. The Lancashire club is developing a yo-yo club reputation, as many predict them to go down yet again immediately. Parker, though, is optimistic about his side's chances. Capturing star right-back and ex-Manchester City icon Kyle Walker's signature is a huge coup for them. Along with a host of other signings, J.J. Watt's side is on a mission to prove doubters wrong and stay in the Premier League.

If you want to grab some Premier League tickets, look no further, we've got you covered on how to get Tottenham's opening fixture.

Upcoming Premier League Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley fixtures

Tottenham are set to host Burnley for their Premier League season opener, and here's what you need to know.

Tottenham Hotspur will open their Premier League season at their home ground, the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Tottenham played their first-ever match at their signature stadium in 2019 against Crystal Palace. It replaced their iconic White Hart Lane, which was demolished after the 2016/17 season. The stadium was built as part of a Northumberland Development Project.

Built in the shape of an asymmetric bowl, the stadium is a marvel of modern architecture. With a massive capacity of 62,850, it has modern and top-tier facilities, including lounges and amenities for the players. The stadium has a world-first dividing, retractable pitch with an eye on other events. It is earmarked for the 2028 UEFA Euros to be held in England.

Being a multi-purpose stadium, it hosts NFL London games and also England's first flag football championships. Rugby also finds a place at the stadium with regular Premiership games taking place. Boxing events and concerts are a regularity at the venue too.

How to buy Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley tickets in the 2025/26 season?

The easiest way to purchase Tottenham Hotspur vs. Burnley tickets is through the official Tottenham Hotspur ticketing website. The club offers an official membership called One Hotspur for adults and juniors. The tickets for the game will be made available to the members from 21 July. Non-members can still purchase tickets, but a ballot will be available at a much later date.

The club also sells premium tickets and offers various hospitality packages. From just premium seats to luxurious lounges like Stadium Social, the fans can pick and book their stadium experiences here.

What are the prices of Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley tickets for the 2025/26 season?

The Tottenham Hotspur stadium sells tickets in three categories based on the fixture. Burnley falls under Category C fixtures, and the tickets are priced accordingly. Even the premium packages are priced according to Category C rates. There is a discounted pricing for seniors, young adults and juniors provided by the club itself.

Here are the Category C prices for some of the major seating areas for the 2025/26 season.

Adult Senior Y-Adult Junior 109,110 £38 £28.50 £28.50 £19 110,451-453, 514-516 £44 £33 £33 £22 111,113, 248 - 250, 258 - 260, 322 - 325, 451-453, 510-520 £48 £36 £36 £24 248 - 252, 254-260 £51 £38.50 £38.50 n/a 101, 108, 112, 124, 508, 509, 513, 517, 521, 522 £51 £38.50 £38.50 £25.50 252, 254, 256, 416 - 418, 422 - 424, 514 - 516 £55 £41.50 £41.50 £27.50 251, 252, 254, 256, 257, 322 - 325, 419 - 421, 451 - 453, 501, 502, 507, 508, 522, 523, 529, 530 £60 n/a n/a n/a 101, 107, 123 £62 n/a n/a n/a 502, 503, 506, 507, 523, 524, 528, 529 £66 n/a n/a n/a 103, 105, 119, 122, 503 - 506, 524, 525, 527, 528 £81 n/a n/a n/a 104, 105, 504, 505, 525, 527 £81 n/a n/a n/a

How to buy cheap Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley tickets in the 2025/26 season?

The demand to watch Tottenham's league opener would be at an all-time high. Given that it will also be a game in which they will flaunt their Europa League title, many fans will be lining up for the chance. The best way of buying cheap tickets is from the official website, whilst becoming a Tottenham member will increase the chances of securing a ticket for fans than going for the general ballot. Keeping an eye on the official ticketing website will boost their chances.

Reselling sites like StubHub and Ticombo will be selling the match tickets in the last minute for cheap, if you want to secure some seats to the game in the final moments.

Tottenham Hotspur hospitality tickets and packages: premium experiences for fans

There may be no greater way to experience matches at Tottenham Hotspur than with a hospitality ticket, available on the Tottenham Hotspur website and Seat Unique. The premium packages and tickets for the Burnley game are live, with options throughout the season if you want to return for another hospitality experience at the stadium. Premium options include:

Premium Seats , including luxury seats, access to premium bars, food pre-match, drink included, complimentary digital programme from £249

, including luxury seats, access to premium bars, food pre-match, drink included, complimentary digital programme from Broadcast Booth, including private booth access, luxury padded seats, access to lounges, pre-and post-match food, complimentary drinks and a complimentary digital programme from £399

including private booth access, luxury padded seats, access to lounges, pre-and post-match food, complimentary drinks and a complimentary digital programme from Stratrus , including luxury padded seats, pre-and post-match buffet, half-time and post-match refreshments, complimentary drinks, visits from club legends and a complimentary digital programme from £349

, including luxury padded seats, pre-and post-match buffet, half-time and post-match refreshments, complimentary drinks, visits from club legends and a complimentary digital programme from Loge Suites , including a private Loge Suite, luxury padded seat, pre-match three-course buffet, complimentary drinks and lounge access from £549

, including a private Loge Suite, luxury padded seat, pre-match three-course buffet, complimentary drinks and lounge access from The Locker Room , including access to The Locker Room, complimentary food pre-match, complimentary drinks, live DJ, visits from club legends and a complimentary programme from £549

, including access to The Locker Room, complimentary food pre-match, complimentary drinks, live DJ, visits from club legends and a complimentary programme from Stadium Social, including a luxury padded seat, a private table and a three-course pre-match meal, complimentary drinks and access to bars from £399

including a luxury padded seat, a private table and a three-course pre-match meal, complimentary drinks and access to bars from The Residency Grill, including luxury, padded match seats, private table, three-course pre-match meal, complimentary drinks, half-time and post-match refreshments and complimentary programme from £549

*Prices and availability depend on which games you wish to attend.

How to watch or stream Tottenham vs Burnley in the 2025/26 season?

The fans in the UK can not live stream the match due to the 3pm blackout rule. However, no such restrictions exist for viewers around the world. If you're looking to watch the Premier League, you'll want to keep an eye on fixtures and timings for your preferred team.

Looking to stream in the US? Fans of Tottenham and Burnley can access the game on Peacock.

Where to stay around the Tottenham Hotspur stadium for Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley?

The Tottenham Hotspur stadium is the crown jewel of North London. From nearby hotels to budget apartments that you can stay in, there are loads of accommodation options around the Tottenham area. Or, if you want to venture into the city centre to make the most of your visit to the capital city.

The interactive map below shows the options in and around the Tottenham Hotspur stadium area.