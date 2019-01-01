Tottenham appoint Mourinho as new manager

The Portuguese is back in the Premier League following his sacking by Manchester United in December 2018 as he replaces Mauricio Pochettino

Tottenham have confirmed the appointment of Jose Mourinho as their new manager on a contract that runs until 2023.

The announcement comes less than a day after Mauricio Pochettino was sacked by the club following a poor start to the 2019-20 season.

Spurs currently sit in 14th place in the Premier League table having collected just three wins from their first 12 league games, while they also suffered a 7-2 thrashing at the hands of Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Mourinho has been out of management since December 2018 when he was dismissed by Manchester United and the three-time Premier League winner has explained why he decided to take the Spurs job.

"I am excited to be joining a club with such a great heritage and such passionate supporters," Mourinho said in a club statement .

"The quality in both the squad and the academy excites me. Working with these players is what has attracted me."

The 56-year-old is no stranger to London having spent over five years at Stamford Bridge in charge of Chelsea where he won the domestic title three times across two separate stints.

And Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has stressed that Mourinho's strong track record of silverware made him the ideal choice to replace Pochettino, who had been at the helm since 2014.

"In Jose we have one of the most successful managers in football," Levy said.

"He has a wealth of experience, can inspire teams and is a great tactician. He has won honours at every club he has coached.

"We believe he will bring energy and belief to the dressing room."

Along with his Premier League success, Mourinho has also won the Champions League twice, with Porto and Inter respectively.

Despite his dismissal from Manchester United in December 2018, Mourinho still managed to win the Europa League and Carabao Cup during his two-and-a-half-year spell with the Red Devils.

The former Real Madrid manager's first match as Spurs boss will see him face West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday, while it's expected the Portuguese will watch over his first training session later on Wednesday.