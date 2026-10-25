Real Madrid rocked by Thibaut Courtois INJURY BLOW just hours before El Clasico showdown with Barcelona

Share Follow GOAL on Google

Real Madrid have suffered a major setback ahead of their crucial Clasico showdown against Barcelona after goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was ruled out through illness. His late withdrawal forces the club to rely on deputy Andriy Lunin for the vital Liga fixture at Camp Nou.

Advertisement

Madrid suffer massive Courtois blow

Madrid will be without key goalkeeper Courtois for their highly anticipated Clasico encounter against Barcelona. The 34-year-old has contracted the flu and will play no part in the crucial Liga fixture.

His absence represents a significant setback for the visitors ahead of their trip to Camp Nou. Los Blancos currently trail league leaders Barcelona by six points in the table. This makes their matchday 10 clash a must-win game to keep pace in the title race.

Club confirms late withdrawal from squad

The illness struck at the worst possible time for the away side. Madrid released an official update confirming the goalkeeper's unexpected absence just hours before kick-off.

"Courtois is a last-minute withdrawal from tonight's LaLiga matchday 10 game between Real Madrid and Barcelona due to a bout of the flu," the club said in a brief statement. "Illia Voloshyn has been called up to the squad in his place."

Advertisement Advertisement

Courtois had been in excellent form since the recent international break. He most recently played a starring role in Madrid's comprehensive 4-1 Champions League victory over RB Leipzig in midweek.

Related Topics

Next matches BAR LaLiga 16:00 RMA

Lunin ready to step into spotlight

With Courtois sidelined, Lunin will take his place between the posts. The 27-year-old has proven himself as a reliable deputy for Madrid in recent seasons. Lunin notably stepped up during Madrid's successful run to the Champions League final in 2024. He will need to produce a similarly composed performance to keep a flawless Barcelona side at bay.

The home side enter the fixture in spectacular domestic form. Barcelona have won all of their league games so far this season, placing immense pressure on the visiting defence.

Advertisement

Madrid face pressure in crucial Clasico

Madrid enter the Camp Nou under immense scrutiny. They have already suffered two Liga defeats this season, falling short against Real Betis and Atletico Madrid. The task of closing the six-point gap is further complicated by another major attacking absence. Forward Vinícius Junior remains unavailable for the visitors as he continues to serve a four-game domestic ban.