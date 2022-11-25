'That chapter is closed' - Ronaldo puts Man Utd exit behind him and insists focus is on Portugal's World Cup campaign
- Ronaldo terminated contract with Man Utd
- Unwilling to talk about the United episode
- Focused on shining with Portugal
WHAT HAPPENED? Ronaldo left Manchester United in the wake of an explosive interview with Piers Morgan where he criticised the club and manager Erik ten Hag. When he was asked again about his departure following Portugal's 3-2 win over Ghana at the World Cup, he shook his head and asserted that his focus is now on Portugal and the Man Utd chapter is behind him.
WHAT THEY SAID: "It is important we won. It was a week that finished this chapter. It is closed and now I want to start on a good foot. We started, we won. I could help my team and all the rest doesn’t matter," he told reporters.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Portuguese has been linked with several sides after severing ties with Manchester United. It has been suggested that he garners interest from the Middle East and will be presented with a lucrative contractthat will also allow him to become the face of a Saudi bid to win hosting rights for the 2030 World Cup.
WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? After steering Portugal to a crucial win over Ghana in the World Cup opener, he will look to continue his impressive form against Uruguay on Monday.
