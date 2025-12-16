Ted Lasso Christmas episode: Watch 'Carol of the Bells' (S2 E4) to get into the festive spirit

Should you look for a feel-good Christmas episode that blends humor, heart, and a bit of football magic, Ted Lasso’s holiday special, 'Carol of the Bells,' is a must-watch.

Airing in the middle of Season 2, this episode has become a modern festive favorite thanks to its warmth and generosity of spirit.

It proves why Ted Lasso transcends the sports-comedy label, and it is a Christmas episode that doesn’t rely on clichés. Instead, it delivers a thoughtful reminder that small acts of kindness can make a big difference - especially during the holidays.

Whether you are a longtime fan or just in need of something uplifting, GOAL has more on why this episode is a perfect way to get into the festive spirit.

Series: Ted Lasso Episode Title: Carol of the Bells Season/Episode: Season 2, Episode 4 Air Date: August 13, 2021 Writers: Phoebe Walsh & Joe Kelly Director: Declan Lowney

Episode Overview (No Spoilers)

Set during the Christmas period, “Carol of the Bells” follows the AFC Richmond squad as they navigate the holidays in very different ways. While some characters struggle with loneliness or personal challenges, others lean into the joy of giving, connection, and kindness.

True to Ted Lasso form, the episode balances laugh-out-loud moments with genuine emotional depth. From unexpected acts of generosity to heartfelt conversations, it captures the essence of what makes the show so beloved — optimism without ignoring real struggles.

Notably, this episode stands slightly apart from the main Season 2 storyline, making it a perfect standalone festive watch, even if you’re not currently rewatching the whole series.

How to watch 'Carol of the Bells'

You can watch 'Carol of the Bells' as part of Season 2 or jump straight into the Christmas-themed episode.

Emphasizing kindness, community, and empathy, this episode features multiple mini-stories across the AFC Richmond cast. It works as a cosy, comforting episode you can revisit every holiday season, delivering the show’s trademark blend of humor and sincerity.

