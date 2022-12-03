Switzerland's Akanji reveals how he plans to stop 'goal machine' Ronaldo in Portugal World Cup last-16 showdown

Switzerland centre-back Manuel Akanji has revealed how he plans to stop Cristiano Ronaldo when he faces Portugal in their World Cup last-16 clash.

Akanji set to face Ronaldo at World Cup

Has suggested he has a plan to stop him

Called him a 'goal machine'

WHAT HAPPENED? Switzerland's 3-2 win over Serbia meant they finished second in Group G and set up a round of 16 clash against Portugal. Akanji and co. will face the legendary Ronaldo, who will almost certainly lead the line for his country, and the Swiss centre-back has revealed his plan to stop him.

WHAT HE SAID: When asked about facing Ronaldo, Akanji said: "Even though he's older now, he's an incredible goal machine. You can't give him any space in the penalty area. When he gets to the ball, the ball is usually inside. You have to be very close to him."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo has been in the headlines for the past few weeks following his explosive exit from Manchester United. He has scored one goal at the World Cup so far this year, but was somewhat off the pace against South Korea before being substituted as Portugal fell to a disappointing defeat.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? The Portuguese striker will be looking to beat Switzerland and set up a quarter-final tie against Spain or Morocco.