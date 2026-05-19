How to buy South Korea vs Czech Republic tickets: World Cup ticket prices, Estadio Akron information & more

South Korea begins its World Cup 2026 Group A campaign against Czech Republic on June 11 in Zapopan, Mexico.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing tickets for South Korea vs Czech Republic, including where to buy, ticket prices, and essential stadium information.

When is South Korea vs Czech Republic at the World Cup 2026?

South Korea World Cup 2026 Group Fixtures

Date Fixture Location Tickets June 11 South Korea vs Czechia Estadio Akron, Zapopan Tickets June 18 Mexico vs South Korea Estadio Akron, Zapopan Tickets June 24 South Africa vs South Korea Estadio BBVA, Monterrey Tickets

Czech Republic World Cup 2026 Group Fixtures

Date Fixture Location Tickets June 11 South Korea vs Czech Republic Estadio Akron, Zapopan Tickets June 18 Czech Republic vs South Africa Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta Tickets June 24 Czech Republic vs Mexico Estadio Azteca, Mexico City Tickets

How to buy South Korea vs Czech Republic tickets?

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale and early Random Selection Draws) have concluded.

With record-breaking demand, primary availability via the initial phases is now extremely limited.

Here is the current status of ticket sales:

Last-Minute Sales Phase: This phase is currently live and operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Unlike the lotteries, these are real-time transactions. This is the final window to buy directly from FIFA.

Official FIFA Resale Marketplace: This is the only authorized platform for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at face value. It will remain open until the end of the tournament.

Secondary Marketplaces: Fans can also find tickets on platforms like StubHub. These are often the best options for high-demand knockout games, though prices may vary from face value. Always check the T&Cs of the secondary site before purchasing.

How much are South Korea vs Czech Republic tickets?

Ticket prices for the World Cup can vary wildly based on the category of the seat and how close we are to match day.

For the South Korea vs Czech Republic match in Zapopan, entry-level prices are currently the biggest draw for fans on a budget. As the host nation takes the field for a decisive group finale, demand is expected to be among the highest of the opening round.

Currently, the cheapest tickets are available for approximately $400 to $550 in the upper tiers of the stadium.

A breakdown is as follows:

Category 3 (Upper Tier): $400 - $750

Category 2 (Mid-Tier): $800 - $1,300

Category 1 (Lower Tier/Side-line): $1,500 - $3,500

Hospitality/VIP: $4,000+

It is important to note that these prices are subject to change based on market demand. As Zapopan is a premier global destination and a primary hub for the host team, local demand is expected to be exceptionally high.

Securing the available Category 3 tickets early is the smartest move for budget-conscious supporters looking to witness this high-stakes encounter.

South Korea vs Czech Republic head-to-head record

KOR Last 2 matches CZE 1 Win 0 Draws 1 Win Czechia 1 - 2 South Korea

Czechia 5 - 0 South Korea 2 Goals scored 6 Games over 2.5 goals 2/2 Both teams scored 1/2

Everything you need to know about Estadio Akron

The Zapopan venue, known commercially as Estadio Akron (and designated as Guadalajara Stadium for the tournament), is a masterpiece of contemporary Mexican architecture and the home of the historic C.D. Guadalajara.

Located in the Guadalajara metropolitan area, the stadium is famous for its volcano design, featuring a sloping green exterior that blends the structure into the natural landscape.

For the 2026 World Cup, the stadium will operate with a capacity of approximately 48,000 seats.