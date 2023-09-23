'How can we make this work' - Sean Dyche reveals Everton are set to renegotiate Dele deal with Tottenham

Everton are exploring renegotiating the terms of the deal to sign Dele Alli from Tottenham due to financial challenges and future ownership talks.

Everton signed Dele Alli in January 2022

Financial challenges prompt Dele's deal renegotiation

Spurs entitled to £10m after 20 appearances

WHAT HAPPENED? Everton secured the signing of Dele Alli from Tottenham in January 2022, a move that included several add-ons. One of these clauses stipulates that Everton must pay Spurs £10 million ($12m) after Dele makes his first 20 appearances for the club. Dele played 13 times for Everton before embarking on a loan spell with Besiktas during the 2022-23 season. He has since returned to Goodison Park but is working on regaining full fitness after a training setback. Manager Sean Dyche has indicated that due to financial challenges and ongoing discussions about the club's future ownership, they are considering renegotiating the deal, and he has suggested that Everton's director of football, Kevin Thelwell, may need to engage with Tottenham to reach a resolution.

WHAT THEY SAID: "[Dele] is not ready [to play] yet, when he is fit and well I am sure Kev will go to Tottenham and say 'Right, how can we make this work for everyone,'" Dyche stated [via The Mirror]. He also explained the setback Dele experienced in training, saying, "He’d had an operation on his groin, they internally stitched it like an anchor inside his body, and one of them popped out having a shot and that was it. It was incredibly frustrating because he was feeling great. He is still a bit away yet, nowhere near training with us but is beginning to work with the sports science people."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Everton's consideration of renegotiating Dele's deal reflects the club's adaptability in the face of financial challenges and uncertainty about future ownership. Such negotiations are not uncommon in the football world, as clubs often need to adjust their financial commitments to maintain stability and meet their objectives.

WHAT NEXT? The next steps for Everton involve monitoring Dele's recovery and fitness progress.