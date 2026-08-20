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Celtic v Heart of Midlothian - William Hill PremiershipGetty Images Sport
Book Scottish Premiership match tickets
Rob Norcup

How to buy Scottish Premiership 2026/27 tickets: Upcoming fixtures, ticket prices, venue information and more

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Celtic
Rangers

All you need to know about booking tickets to a whole host of sizzling Scottish matches this season

We witnessed one of the most thrilling finishes ever to a Scottish Premiership campaign earlier this year and to add to the suspense, it wasn't even the usual two-horse 'Old Firm' race. Get involved in this season's action by booking match tickets today.

Scottish Premiership TicketsBook now

On a nerve-jangling day in May, Celtic scored two late goals against Hearts at Celtic Park to deny the Edinburgh side their first league title since 1960. To add to Hearts' anguish, they had been on top of the pile for almost 8 months.

Now the Bhoys, under Martin O'Neill's guidance, are aiming to claim a sixth successive league crown (or unbelievably, their 15th in the past 16 seasons). The Scottish soccer scene isn't just about Celtic of course and there are plenty of opportunities to see any of the twelve Premiership sides take to the pitch.

Let GOAL give you all the latest ticket information on how you can secure seats at Scottish Premiership matches, including where to purchase them, how much they cost and more.

Upcoming Scottish Premiership standout fixtures

Date & Time (local)

Fixture

Location

Tickets

Sat, Aug 29 (3pm)

Celtic vs Falkirk

Celtic Park (Glasgow)

Tickets

Sun, Aug 30 (3pm)

Dundee vs Hibernian

Dens Park (Dundee)

Tickets

Sun, Aug 30 (3pm)

St. Mirren vs Motherwell

SMiSA Stadium (Paisley)

Tickets

Wed, Sep 2 (7.45pm)

Celtic vs Aberdeen

Celtic Park (Glasgow)

Tickets

Wed, Sep 2 (7.45pm)

Dundee vs St. Johnstone

Dens Park (Dundee)

Tickets

Wed, Sep 2 (7.45pm)

Motherwell vs Dundee United

Fir Park (Motherwell)

Tickets

Sat, Sep 5 (3pm)

Rangers vs Motherwell

Ibrox Stadium (Glasgow)

Tickets

Sat, Sep 19 (3pm)

St. Mirren vs Dundee United

SMiSA Stadium (Paisley)

Tickets

Sat, Sep 19 (3pm)

Dundee vs Motherwell

Dens Park (Dundee)

Tickets

Sun, Sep 20 (12pm)

Celtic vs Rangers

Celtic Park (Glasgow)

Tickets

How to buy Scottish Premiership tickets

Official match tickets for the Scottish Premiership can be purchased directly from the ticketing platforms or box offices of the individual home clubs. The league does not use a centralized ticketing portal; instead, each of the 12 member clubs controls and manages its own sales.

Match tickets generally go on sale two to four weeks before the scheduled fixture date. Because season-ticket holders account for the vast majority of stadium seats, the remaining inventory is released in clear, staggered priority tiers:

Season Ticket Holders / Club Members First: Up to 3-4 weeks before the match, platforms tend to open exclusive buying or booking windows for season ticket holders (to buy extra seats) and official club members.

General Public Sale: If any tickets remain, they are released to the general public roughly 1 to 2 weeks before kick-off.

In addition, fans can purchase Scottish Premiership match tickets on the secondary market. Ticombo is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to secure seats through alternative channels, offering a reliable option for fans hoping to pick up last-minute tickets.

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How much are Scottish Premiership tickets?

Official, general admission adult match tickets in the Scottish Premiership typically cost between £20-£50, though high-profile fixtures can see standard ticket prices double or even treble.

Most clubs split their home games into two or three tiers based on demand, which dictates the base ticket price:

Category A (Premium Matches): These are high-demand fixtures against Celtic or Rangers (and local rivalries like the Edinburgh Derby between Hearts and Hibernian).

Category B/C (Standard Matches): Routine league fixtures against the rest of the top-flight clubs.

Keep tabs on the club's official ticket portal for additional information or on secondary resale sites such as Ticombo for current availability.

Scottish Premiership records and statistics

The rivalry between Celtic and Rangers, known as the Old Firm, represents the longest sustained period of domestic dominance in world football. Celtic top the standings with 56 league titles, while Rangers sit just behind on 55.

Consecutive League Titles: Both Celtic and Rangers share the record of winning 9 league titles in a row. Celtic achieved this twice (1965–1974 and 2011–2020), while Rangers achieved it from 1988–1997.

The 41-Year Lockout: Hearts came close during the 2025/26 campaign, but no club outside of the Old Firm has won the league championship since 1985, when Alex Ferguson led Aberdeen to the title.

Most Points in a Season: Celtic holds the ultimate benchmark, racking up 103 points during the 2001–02 campaign under Martin O'Neill.

Fewest Points in a Season: The now-defunct Gretna FC hold the lowest record, registering just 13 points during the 2007–08 season.

Scottish Premiership stadiums and venues

Club

Stadium & location

Capacity

Celtic

Celtic Park (Glasgow)

60,411

Rangers

Ibrox Stadium (Glasgow)

51,700

Aberdeen

Pittodrie Stadium (Aberdeen)

20,866

Hibernian

Easter Road Stadium (Edinburgh)

20,250

Heart of Midlothian

Tynecastle Park (Edinburgh)

19,852

Kilmarnock

BBSP Stadium (Kilmarnock)

18,128

Dundee United

Tannadice Park (Dundee)

14,223

Motherwell

Fir Park (Motherwell)

13,677

Dundee FC

Dens Park (Dundee)

11,850

St Johnstone

McDiarmid Park (Perth)

10,696

St Mirren

SMiSA Stadium (Paisley)

7,937

Falkirk

Falkirk Stadium (Falkirk)

7,937

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Frequently asked questions

You can buy official Scottish Premiership match tickets directly through the official e-ticketing portals or physical ticket offices of the individual hosting clubs, as there is no centralized league-wide ticket shop.

The purchasing process varies significantly based on the profile of the fixture you want to attend. General sale options are available for a large number of standard fixtures, although this won't be the case when it comes to high-profile fixtures such as the Old Firm derby.

Official, adult tickets for Scottish Premiership matches typically cost between £20-£35 for routine fixtures. However, overall pricing varies heavily depending on the club, the profile of the opposition, and your seat location.

Celtic have won the most Scottish top-flight league titles, holding a narrow lead over city rivals, Rangers

Following their title triumph in the 2025–26 season, Celtic moved ahead to claim 56 league crowns, while Rangers sit just behind them on 55. Together, the two "Old Firm" giants have completely dominated Scottish football, capturing a combined 111 of the 129 championships contested since 1890.

If you go right back to 1890 and the start of Scottish top flight football, the ultimate goalscoring record belongs to Jimmy McGrory. He scored an astonishing 410 top-flight league goals (and 550 goals across all competitions), primarily playing for Celtic between 1922-1937.

If you count goals scored after the Scottish competition was rebranded to the Scottish Premiership in 2013, Leigh Griffiths leads the way on 92 goals.

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