Royal approval for Harry Kane! Prince William leads tributes as England captain breaks 25-year Ballon d'Or drought

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Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane has been crowned the world's best player, ending a quarter-century wait for an English Ballon d'Or winner. The 33-year-old beat Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal to the prestigious prize at a dazzling ceremony in London, sparking widespread celebration and high-profile tributes led by Prince William.

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An historic night in London

Monday evening at the Palladium Theatre marked a monumental milestone in English football history. The Bayern Munich forward finally claimed the sport's ultimate individual accolade, piping Real Madrid superstar Mbappe and Barcelona sensation Yamal to the prize. Accompanied by his wife Kate in his home city, the 33-year-old became the first Englishman to win the award since Michael Owen in 2001.

To celebrate the landmark achievement, the iconic Wembley Arch was vividly illuminated with a special message of congratulations. The victory cements an incredible personal journey for the Leytonstone-born striker, further validating his high-profile switch to the Bundesliga.

A royal seal of approval

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Taking to Instagram to lead the public congratulations, Prince William offered a glowing endorsement of the national team skipper. The royal, who stepped up as official FA patron in July 2024 following an 18-year stint as president, has closely supported the striker through various mental health campaigns and following England's heartbreaking Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain.

"Huge congratulations to Harry Kane on winning the Ballon d'Or!" William wrote on social media. "What a fantastic achievement and so deserved. A brilliant captain, a remarkable player and someone who has given football fans across the world so many unforgettable moments."

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Peers and pundits pile on the praise

England manager Thomas Tuchel quickly highlighted his captain's staggering return of 91 goals in 125 international caps. "Congratulations Harry on a deserved Ballon D'Or!" Tuchel stated. "I ran out of superlatives to describe your performances a long time ago, but I'm delighted to see that you have now been formally recognised by the football world. To become the first Englishman to win this huge honour in 25 years makes it extra special and we are lucky to have you as our leader."

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Former Tottenham colleague Heung-min Son led the player tributes online, writing: "@harrykane deserved more then anyone huge congratulations my partner." England legends Wayne Rooney, John Terry, and Gary Neville echoed those sentiments via social media.

Meanwhile, Jamie Carragher insisted the Bundesliga switch was the ultimate catalyst. "Absolutely delighted. What a career he's had, what a player he is, and as a country, we haven't got enough Ballon d'Or winners," he told Sky Sports. "My former team-mate Michael Owen was the last to win it in 2001, so it's been a long wait. But in terms of Harry Kane, and I think Jude Bellingham, who's going to be a future Ballon d'Or winner, we do have two of the greatest players of their era. I'm delighted for Kane and the country."

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Carragher added: "It's a move he needed to make. I thought he might be obsessed with the Premier League goalscoring record, but he's obsessed with goalscoring records, not just that one. But it also gives him a great chance of winning the Champions League and being involved in Ballon d'Or selections. There's no way Harry Kane could've won the Ballon d'Or if he was playing for Tottenham."

Returning to domestic duty

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Armed with the title of the world's best player, Kane will now return to Germany with elevated expectations. Bayern Munich will rely heavily on their talisman's elite finishing as they navigate a demanding domestic calendar, looking to translate his monumental individual success into much-needed collective silverware.

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Furthermore, Tuchel will undoubtedly lean on his in-form skipper as England continue their tactical evolution. Having finally secured the ultimate personal accolade, Kane's focus will swiftly shift back toward firing his club and country to major tournament glory.