‘My goodness’ - Roy Keane staggered by Man Utd target Jordan Pickford and claims he’s ‘not a top goalkeeper’ after display against Man City

- Pickford disappointed in loss to Man City
- Keane criticised him for weak display
- Everton star a target for Man Utd
WHAT HAPPENED? Ex-United midfielder Keane was critical of the goalkeeper for his failure to get close to a free-kick from Ilkay Gundogan that sailed past him and into the net, putting City 3-0 up at Goodison Park.
🏆 TOP STORY: Neymar calls Suarez to support Messi after PSG fans boo him
❓ QUIZ: How well do you know your PL cult heroes?
🚨 MUST READ: Caicedo, Rice or both? Arsenal's midfield overhaul
WHAT THEY SAID: "Pickford for the goal, my goodness, looks so small in there. There's no spring, he's not anticipating. Micah [Richards] said before the game he's a top goalkeeper - he's not," Keane said on Sky Sports.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pickford has been named as a possible transfer target for United as they are in the market for a top goalkeeper to replace David de Gea, who has come under scrutiny amid a few recent errors. De Gea could still sign a new contract at United, but he could still lose his place as the first choice shot stopper next season.
IN THREE PHOTOS:Getty
Getty
Getty
WHAT NEXT? While United continue their bid to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League with a match against Bournemouth next Saturday, Pickford and Everton will attempt to boost their hopes of avoiding relegation when they take on Wolves on the same day.